Latest News
Dozens arrested in post US election day demonstrations
Dozens of Americans were arrested around the US on Wednesday night after protests broke out across the country on the night after presidential elections.
Police in Portland, in Oregon, arrested a number of people on Wednesday night and seized fireworks, hammers and a rifle after late night demonstrations.
This comes after Oregon Governor Kate Brown activated the state’s National Guard in response to “widespread violence” Wednesday night.
Portland Police said it arrested ten people in demonstrations after declaring riots in the city’s downtown area while the New York Police Department (NYPD) said it made about 50 arrests in protests that spread in the city late on Wednesday, Reuters reported.
“All of the gatherings that were declared riots were downtown. We have made 10 arrests”, a Portland Police spokesman told Reuters.
Demonstrators also took to the streets in other cities including Atlanta, Detroit, New York, and Oakland calling for votes to be counted unimpeded.
Reuters reported that local partners of Protect the Results – a coalition of more than 165 grassroots organizations, advocacy groups and labor unions – have organised over 100 events planned across the country between Wednesday and Saturday.
Featured
Afghan migrant ‘Gigolo’ jailed for scamming French women
A French court on Wednesday sentenced a 24-year-old Afghan man to an effective one-year in prison after finding him guilty of defrauding more than 20 women he met via online dating sites.
Khanagha Nabizadh, an Afghan living in France, used dating sites such as Tinder to woo women whom he then robbed, the Daily Mail reported.
Dubbed by police as “Gigolo 2.0”, Nabizadh not only robbed the women of their bank cards but also took photographs of their apartments and advertised them for rent on the internet.
According to French newspaper Dernières Nouvelles D’alsace, Nabizadh would then pose as the owner of the apartments and rent them out. He would take the money and then vanish.
During sentencing, Oliver Ruer, president of the Strasbourg Criminal Court, told Nabizadh “these people not only gave you money, made plans, but they found the door closed when they arrived with their furniture.”
Nabizadh was found guilty on about thirty counts of thefts and scams by the Strasbourg court and sentenced to two years in prison, one of which was suspended.
Latest News
EU, Pakistan call for peace and scourge of unlawful activities to be curbed
In a joint declaration issued by the European Union and Pakistan on Wednesday evening, the EU and Pakistan said both sides should make earnest efforts to achieve lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan and rid the country of illicit activities.
In a tweet on the declaration, Roland Kobia, the EU Special Representative for Afghanistan, said the declaration focused on the strengthening of achievements in the country over the past 19 years, notably that relating to youth and women, and the call for a “lasting humanitarian ceasefire”.
He said this was “in response to global appeal by UNSG [United Nations Secretary General Antonio] Guterres.
The declaration meanwhile stated that the EU and Pakistan reaffirm their determination to strengthen in a strategic way their long-term, forward-looking and broad-based partnership for peace, development and prosperity.
They stated that they are both “convinced that combatting terrorism, the illicit economy, including drug trafficking and illegal mining, opposing money laundering and financing of terrorism, and preventing smuggling of human beings will serve the cause of peace in Afghanistan as well as the betterment of the whole region.”
The two parties stated that since intra-Afghan negotiations are Afghan-led and Afghan-owned, “its success depends primarily upon the Taliban and the Afghan government, and both sides should make earnest efforts for achieving lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.
“These negotiations should be held with the aim of protecting and strengthening the achievements of the last 19 years in the areas of socio-economic development, human rights and fundamental freedoms of all Afghans, notably women and youth, and lay the democratic foundation of a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan.
Both parties also urged the international community to support Afghanistan in order for them to create conditions for the timely and early return of Afghan refugees.
The declaration pointed out that continued violence in Afghanistan is in sharp contrast to regional aspirations for peace. “It also complicates the efficient tackling of the exceptional threat Afghanistan and the region face with the COVID-19 pandemic,” the EU and Pakistan stated.
As such, they called on the parties to the conflict to observe a lasting humanitarian ceasefire, “in response to the global appeal by UN Secretary General Guterres, and to strive towards a complete elimination of violence as a clear demonstration of their genuine commitment to lasting peace and reconciliation.”
The EU and Pakistan also underlined the importance of cross-border and intra-regional activities and initiatives that promote the region’s economic integration and development.
Latest News
Kabul University attack is the most ignorant type of war: Afghan Ulema Council
The Ulema Council of Afghanistan on Wednesday condemned Monday’s attack on Kabul University and labelled it as the “most ignorant type of war”.
The council also called on government to immediately lift restrictions on security forces and allow them to take urgent action against the perpetrators.
“It is a shame that the planners of this attack make peace with foreigners, but kill their own people,” said Waiz Zada Behsodi, a religious scholar.
This comes after ISIS (Daesh) gunmen went on a shooting rampage at Kabul University on Monday, killing at least 20 students.
The Taliban immediately distanced itself from the six-hour long siege, which Daesh then claimed responsibility for.
However, a number of officials, including First Vice President Amrullah Saleh have blamed the attack on the Taliban – saying it has the hallmarks of the insurgent group.
Any major attack against a populated city in Afghanistan, by the Taliban, is in contravention of the February deal between the group and the US.
The conditions-based agreement states that the Taliban may not attack major urban areas nor may it attack foreign forces.
It was this agreement that also paved the way for peace talks which started between the Afghan government’s representatives and the Taliban on September 12. However, those talks have all but stalled in recent weeks.
Instead, a marked increase in violence has marred the hoped-for peace landscape in the country.
In a bid to restart talks, members of the Afghan peace talks team met with Sheikh Yusuf al-Qaradawi, chairman of the International Union of Muslim Scholars, on Wednesday and discussed the peace process, the situation in Afghanistan after the signing of the Taliban agreement with the US and the daily sacrifices made by Afghans due to the ongoing war.
During the meeting Sheikh Yusuf al-Qaradawi said that Islam is a religion of unity and brotherhood and that war between Muslims is wrong.
Acknowledging the declaration of the International Union of Islamic Scholars, he advised all parties to exercise flexibility and take steps towards peace.
“The verses of the [Holy] Qur’an have been changed; they [Taliban] are negotiating with foreigners; but they do not make peace with their [own] people,” said Mohammad Qasim Halimi, Afghanistan’s Acting Minister of Hajj and Religious Affairs.
Afghans worldwide were shocked by the brutal attack on students on Monday and large groups have come together in different countries, including Doha, to hold prayer sessions for the victims of the university attack.
In addition, at least 50 countries spoke out against the attack and condemned it in the strongest terms.
Cabinet approves draft national budget for fiscal year 1400
Dozens arrested in post US election day demonstrations
Afghan migrant ‘Gigolo’ jailed for scamming French women
EU, Pakistan call for peace and scourge of unlawful activities to be curbed
Kabul University attack is the most ignorant type of war: Afghan Ulema Council
Bayat chairman lays first brick of STEM unit at Kabul school
Russia gets Armenia and Azerbaijan to agree to a truce
KamAir plane loses power, pilot ‘glides’ into Kabul
World Bank warns of increased poverty due to COVID-19 shock
ACB renames new cricket stadium in Nangarhar after Najeeb Tarakai
Pas Az Khabar: Violence increases in the country
Sola: Afghan peace process discussed
Zerbena: Government begins issuing documents for unregistered vehicles
Tahawol: Impact of US election outcome on Afghan peace and war
Morning News Show: Foreign investment in Afghanistan
Trending
- Featured5 days ago
Heavy clashes in Kandahar after Taliban move in to take over districts
- Featured5 days ago
Afghan civil society appeals to EU to push for a ceasefire
- Featured3 days ago
Female students among at least 19 killed in Kabul attack
- Featured3 days ago
Casualties feared as insurgents attack Kabul University
- Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: Impact of US election outcome on Afghan peace and war
- Sola4 days ago
Sola: Afghan peace process discussed
- Zerbana4 days ago
Zerbena: Government begins issuing documents for unregistered vehicles
- Featured4 days ago
Commander of Taliban special forces unit killed in Helmand airstrike