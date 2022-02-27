Dozens arrested, arms seized in Kabul operation: IEA

(Last Updated On: February 27, 2022)

Dozens of people have been arrested in a cleanup operation in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul that began two days ago, government officials said on Sunday.

Those arrested included nine kidnappers, six Daesh members and 53 thieves, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said in a press conference, adding several kidnapped people were also rescued.

He said that the operation was being conducted for the safety of the people and they should not be worried about it.

The official said female police officers were also involved during house searches and that imams and community representatives also accompanied the teams.

Asked why the operation was happening only in Kabul, Mujahid said the reason was that the capital was more populated and the threat was greater here.