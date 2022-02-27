Latest News
Dozens arrested, arms seized in Kabul operation: IEA
Dozens of people have been arrested in a cleanup operation in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul that began two days ago, government officials said on Sunday.
Those arrested included nine kidnappers, six Daesh members and 53 thieves, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said in a press conference, adding several kidnapped people were also rescued.
He said that the operation was being conducted for the safety of the people and they should not be worried about it.
The official said female police officers were also involved during house searches and that imams and community representatives also accompanied the teams.
Asked why the operation was happening only in Kabul, Mujahid said the reason was that the capital was more populated and the threat was greater here.
AWCC, Afghan Post sign cooperation agreement
The Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) and Afghan Post signed a memorandum of understanding on Sunday to bolster cooperation.
In a ceremony to sign the MOU, the parties emphasized the importance of expanding relations as well as the need for facilities in the fields of communication, internet and postal services.
According to the agreement, people can now get AWCC SIM cards from Afghan Post offices, the same way they get SIM cards from AWCC’s branches.
There are 360 post offices across Afghanistan, including 26 in Kabul.
“We signed an MOU with AWCC that has two dimensions – firstly it provides facilities for citizens, secondly it enables us to deliver SIM cards to people in districts through Afghan Post,” said Mawlavi Rahmatullah Makai, head of Afghan Post.
AWCC officials also stressed the need for services through fiber optics technology. They said that the MOU would also provide more job opportunities.
“We have invested heavily in the fiber optics, which would provide job opportunities and allow people in every corner of Afghanistan to avail themselves of AWCC services,” said Aliullah Sarwari, head of AWCC.
AWCC officials said they were committed to improving internet quality and reducing internet prices.
“We will pay serious attention to improving services, quality and prices through every means at our disposal,” said Sulaiman Khurram, zonal head of AWCC.
AWCC has worked with government institutions on numerous occasions in the past – including in the area of construction. AWCC officials said they will continue to cooperate in other fields.
Afghan Red Crescent Society distributes aid to vulnerable families in Kabul
The Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) on Sunday distributed food items to 300 needy families in Kabul.
The aid was distributed in the presence of Mawlavi Nooruddin Turabi vice president of ARCS , Mawlavi Abdullah Hammad, Director of Kabul Branch, Mawlavi Hayatullah Safi, Director of Central Zone, Qari Noor Zaman Sharafat, Representative of Malik Salman Charity Foundation, directorate of Kabul Red Crescent Society workers and volunteers.
The aid was provided by the King Salman Charity Foundation of Saudi Arabia.
“Each family received 40 kg of flour, 5 kg of rice, 4 kg of beans, 2 kg of lentils, 5 liters of oil and 2 kg of sugar,” the Afghan Red Crescent Society tweeted.
During the distribution process, Mawlavi Turabi thanked the King Salman Charity Foundation for its assistance and called on the representatives of this foundation to increase and accelerate the assistance to reach out to vulnerable countrymen in these difficult circumstances.
“It’s our duty to help needy people and we want to increase our aid so that we could reach out to the needy people in Afghanistan and Inshallah we are committed to continuing this series,” said Qari Noor Zaman Sharafat, a representative of Malik (King) Salman Charity Foundation.
Recently the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) expressed concern that the Afghan people’s need for humanitarian assistance has increased by 30 percent.
The committee wrote on its Twitter page on Tuesday that currently, 24.4 million people across Afghanistan are in need of humanitarian assistance.
According to the United Nations, more than half of Afghanistan’s population is facing a severe crisis and food insecurity, and one million children are at risk of severe malnutrition.
Ukraine president to form ‘foreign legion’, while West sends in arms
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he is establishing a foreign “international” legion for volunteer fighters from abroad.
“This will be the key evidence of your support for our country,” Zelenskiy said in a statement.
This comes as Western countries have stepped in to help arm Ukrainian soldiers trying to repel the Russian invasion as the conflict intensifies.
The United States, the United Kingdom and several European nations have already sent large quantities of weapons to Ukraine. On Saturday US President Joe Biden approved $350 million worth of US weaponry — including Javelin anti-tank weapons — for Ukrainian fighters.
Germany and the Netherlands have also pledged to send both anti-tank weapons and missiles to Ukraine.
Australia on Sunday also agreed to send in weapons. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said: “I’ve just spoken to the Defence Minister and we’ll be seeking to provide whatever support we can for lethal aid through our NATO partners, particularly the United States and the United Kingdom.”
Russia on Thursday unleashed attacks on Ukraine after months of massing troops near its borders. The military action, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, amounts to a full-scale invasion, says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
In a major development, the European Commission on Sunday announced plans to expel some Russian banks from the SWIFT international payment system, seen as among the most extreme sanctions that could be taken against Russia.
