Dostum Warns of Dire Consequences Over Arrest of Commander Qaisari

(Last Updated On: July 03, 2018 12:52 pm)

The First Vice President General Abdul Rashid Dostum has warned of consequences and challenges in the forthcoming elections over the arrest of Nizamuddin Qaisari, a top commander of Junbish Milli party.

Gen. Dostum in a statement urged the National Unity Government leaders to release commander Qaisari and return him back to Faryab as soon as possible; otherwise, the government would be responsible for the upcoming consequences.

Qaisari, the police chief of Qaisar district in Faryab province and a close aide to Gen. Dostum, was arrested by Special Forces on Monday night.

Reports suggest that Qaisari was invited to attend a security meeting at the 1st Regiment of the 209 Shaheen Army Corps, but upon arriving he was arrested by military forces. 

