Dostum Warns of Dire Consequences Over Arrest of Commander Qaisari

The First Vice President General Abdul Rashid Dostum has warned of consequences and challenges in the forthcoming elections over the arrest of Nizamuddin Qaisari, a top commander of Junbish Milli party.

Gen. Dostum in a statement urged the National Unity Government leaders to release commander Qaisari and return him back to Faryab as soon as possible; otherwise, the government would be responsible for the upcoming consequences.

Qaisari, the police chief of Qaisar district in Faryab province and a close aide to Gen. Dostum, was arrested by Special Forces on Monday night.

Reports suggest that Qaisari was invited to attend a security meeting at the 1st Regiment of the 209 Shaheen Army Corps, but upon arriving he was arrested by military forces.