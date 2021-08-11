Latest News
Dostum says Taliban ‘trapped’ in north and have nowhere to go
Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum said Wednesday that the Taliban are now trapped in the north and will not be able to flee that part of the country and that security forces will “crackdown” on the militants.
Speaking to journalists in Balkh province, Dostum said: “The Taliban have been trapped in the north several times and this time it is not easy to get out from the north.”
Dostum, who is reportedly in Balkh to lead the war against the Taliban in the northern provinces of Afghanistan, noted that Taliban militants could face the fate of Mullah Fazel, who spent years in Guantanamo prison.
Mullah Fazel was the Taliban’s designated chief of army staff during their regime but surrendered to Dostum after the collapse of the Taliban regime in 2001.
He was later handed over to the US forces and then transferred to Guantanamo. Today he is one of the negotiating team members for the Taliban in Doha.
Fazel was released, along with four other senior members of the Taliban – including Mullah Norullah Noori, Abdul Haq Wasiq, Khairullah Khairkhwa, and Mohammed Nabi Omari – in exchange for the release of an American soldier Bowe Bergdahl, who had been held captive by the Haqqani Network from 2009 to 2014.
Meanwhile, President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday led a government delegation to Mazar-e-Sharif on Wednesday morning to assess the security situation in the northern provinces.
Ghani’s visit to the capital of Balkh province comes amid escalating violence across the country, particularly in the north.
According to the Presidential Palace, Ghani’s senior security and political affairs adviser Mohammad Mohaqiq and former mujahideen commander Juma Khan Hamdard accompanied the president.
In Mazar, Ghani, Mohaqiq, and Hamdard met with political and jihadi leaders, including Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum and Atta Mohammad Noor.
During the meeting, comprehensive discussions were held on the general situation in the northern provinces, and the coordination, equipping, and mobilization of civilian uprising forces under the umbrella of the security forces.
Former Balkh Governor Atta Mohammad Noor stated: “operation plans, partisan and Guerrilla war [against Taliban], strengthening ranks [frontlines], and assessing weak points were discussed.”
Afghan Chief of Army replaced amid escalating violence
The Afghan government has brought changes in key army positions amid intensified clashes between the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) and the Taliban militants across the country.
Commander of the Special Operations Corps General Hebatullah Alizai has been appointed as Chief of Army Staff, replacing General Wali Mohammad Ahmadzai.
Ahmadzai was removed as Chief of Army Staff after the Taliban advanced on major cities in the past week.
Meanwhile, General Sami Sadat commander of the 215 Maiwand Corps has been appointed as Commander of the Special Operations Corps, replacing Alizai.
This development comes as militants captured Baghlan’s capital Pul-e-Khumri and Badakhshan’s capital Faizabad city on Tuesday night, sources said.
In the meantime, as many as 20,000 families have been displaced and fled to Kabul due to ongoing conflict across the country.
Ghani meets with northern leaders in Mazar to discuss security situation
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani led a government delegation to Mazar-e-Sharif on Wednesday morning to assess the security situation in the northern provinces.
Ghani’s visit to the capital of Balkh province comes amid escalating violence across the country, particularly in the north.
According to the Presidential Palace, Ghani’s senior security and political affairs adviser Mohammad Mohaqiq and former mujahideen commander Juma Khan Hamdard accompanied the president.
In Mazar, Ghani, Mohaqiq and Hamdard met with political and jihadi leaders, including Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum and Atta Mohammad Noor.
During the meeting, comprehensive discussions were held on the general situation in the northern provinces, and the coordination, equipping and mobilization of civilian uprising forces under the umbrella of the security forces.
A security meeting was also held in Mazar and chaired by Ghani, who is the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces in Afghanistan.
This meeting comes after a week of escalating violence across the north, which has seen the Taliban gain control of a number of provinces.
Reports on Monday night indicated the Taliban had gained control of some parts of Baghlan province.
The governor of Badakhshan, Bashir Samim, also said that the insurgent group intensified attacks on the city of Faizabad on Monday night and that troops were forced to retreat to the Warsaj district of neighboring Takhar province.
According to the governor, troops were ambushed 18 times between Faizabad and Warsaj.
He did not give further details nor did he say whether there had been any casualties.
Samim said however that working in cooperation with Takhar officials, they are planning to retake some areas.
Multilateral meeting on Afghan peace process held in Doha
The multilateral meeting on the peace process in Afghanistan convened Tuesday in Qatar’s capital of Doha, with participating parties calling for a political settlement to achieve enduring peace in the county, Reuters reported.
The talks were held at a time when the Taliban announced the capture of the capital of western Afghanistan’s Farah Province, the seventh out of the country’s 34 provincial capitals in less than a week.
According to Reuters, the meeting saw attendees from China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, the United Nations, and the European Union.
Representatives of all parties agreed that a political solution through negotiation is the only way out for Afghanistan, and its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity must be respected at the same time.
The meeting also called for agreements on fundamental issues reached by all sides in a timely manner to jointly promote peace and stability in Afghanistan, and ultimately achieve a permanent and comprehensive cease-fire and form an inclusive government in the country.
In an exclusive interview with China Central Television (CCTV), Yue Xiaoyong, special envoy for Afghan affairs with the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said the Chinese government will continue to play a constructive role in this respect, facilitating negotiations through various channels to promote peaceful settlement of the Afghan issue, Reuters reported.
“We are also working actively with Afghanistan to think about the peaceful reconstruction of Afghanistan in the future, and China is ready to make its contributions in this regard. In my opinion, the problem continues to develop now. China will make unremitting efforts with the international community, neighboring countries and countries in the region,” said Yue.
China, the United States, Russia and Pakistan will meet in Doha on Wednesday to further exchange views on Afghan issues of shared concern.
