Dostum returns to the battlefield to fight the Taliban

Former vice president Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum has returned to the battlefield and is leading troops to fight the Taliban in Qaramqal district of northern Faryab province.

In an operation led by him, parts of the district are said to have been cleared of militants within only 12 hours.

“Enter the houses like a wolf, check the houses, drill holes in the walls and see, but be aware of yourself. Taliban commanders are definitely here. Hit them all and one of your bullets should not go missed,” said Dostum.

The reason for the operation, led by Dostum, is to support government forces in the fight against Taliban insurgents.

“With the help of him (Dostum), we were able to retake the villages that were under enemy control,” said Mahbubullah, an army commander.

This is not the first battle Dostum has led. Over the years he has on a number of occasions led troops to fight the Taliban and although he is not formally employed by government he still heeds the call of duty when needed. He is also considered a major anti-Taliban figure.

Dostum served as Vice President of Afghanistan from 2014 to 2020. In 2001 he was the key ally to US Special Forces and the CIA during the campaign to topple the Taliban regime.