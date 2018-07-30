Dostum Meets NUG Leaders, Urges Release of Qaisari

(Last Updated On: July 30, 2018 6:07 pm)

First Vice President General Abdul Rashid Dostum on Monday met with the National Unity Government (NUG) leaders after a two-year-long gap, urged the release of Nizamuddin Qaisari.

The meeting took place at Presidential Palace today, where General Dostum met with President Ashraf Ghani, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, and Second Vice President Mohammad Sarwar Danish.

The office of First Vice President said that at the meeting, Gen. Dostum urged Ghani to release his aide Qaisari and reveal the outcomes of a probe over the abuse and torture case of Qaisari’s security guards.

According to the office, the vice president also discussed the issues including peace and election process as well as formation of the grand new coalition.

“After meeting with the president, [Dostum] returned to his office and will regularly attend the meetings of cabinet and Security Council,” said Baber Farahmand, head of the first vice president’s office.

Monday’s meeting marked the first high-level meeting between the four NUG leaders in last 14 months.

Dostum left Afghanistan more than a year months ago and was based in Turkey, apparently for medical treatment. He returned to Kabul over a week ago.