Dostum gets warm welcome on return to Kabul after 20-month absence 

Afghanistan’s controversial former vice president Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum returned to Kabul on Saturday after a 20-month absence.

Dostum was welcomed back by Abdullah Abdullah Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Mohammad Mohaqiq, Presidential Advisor for Security and Political Affairs, and several prominent Afghan figures at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai Airport.

Addressing a ceremony in Kabul, Dostum stated that the Taliban and Haqqani Network are targeting innocent people.

He has warned that both groups will be “terminated”.

Meanwhile, Dostum urged President Ashraf Ghani to seek a political consensus for the Afghan peace process.

“We are at a critical stage in history. The president must bring politicians together. Minor negligence could turn the history against us (blame us),” Dostum said.

He emphasized that the opportunity must be seized to bring peace to Afghanistan.