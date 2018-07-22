Dostum Arrives in Kabul, Calls on Supporters to End Protest

(Last Updated On: July 22, 2018 7:37 pm)

First Vice President General Abdul Rashid Dostum on Sunday arrived in Kabul after spending more than a year in Turkey.

Addressing supporters for the first time after his arrival, Gen. Dostum said that he had been in Turkey for medical treatment, unlike the reports which suggested him of having been in exile.

Dostum landed in Kabul at around 4.30pm on Sunday and received a warm welcome from his supporters and officials.

However, shortly after his arrival, an explosion occurred near Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul which killed at least 11 people and wounded dozens of others.

Speaking to his supporters at Sadarat Palace, Dostum said that he heard the explosion while leaving the airport square in the city. He wished a speedy recovery for all those wounded in the blast. The explosion was later described as a suicide bombing by the Interior Ministry.

Referring to militia commander and his close aide Nizamuddin Qaisari’s case, he said the action being taken against Qaisari and his guards was “inhuman”, adding that Qaisari has been the victim of false reporting to the government.

The First Vice President also called on his supporters to the end the protest and reopen the roads of Aqina and Hairatan ports which were closed about two weeks ago, pledging that the issue of Qaisari will be solved.

In his speech, Dostum also said that peace talks with the Taliban is an important issue for the government and his office supports the process.