Donors back $280 million transfer for Afghan food, health
Donors agreed on Friday to transfer $280 million from a frozen, trust fund to the World Food Program (WFP) and UNICEF to support nutrition and health in Afghanistan, the World Bank said as it seeks to help a country facing famine and economic collapse.
The World Bank-administered Afghan Reconstruction Trust Fund will this year give $180 million to WFP to scale up food security and nutrition operations and $100 million to UNICEF to provide essential health services, the bank said in a statement, Reuters reported.
The money would aim to support food security and health programs in Afghanistan.
The United States and other donors cut off financial aid on which Afghanistan became dependent during 20 years of war and more than $9 billion of the country’s hard currency assets were frozen.
The United Nations is warning that nearly 23 million people – about 55% of the population – are facing extreme levels of hunger, with nearly 9 million at risk of famine as winter takes hold in the impoverished, landlocked country.
“This decision is the first step to repurpose funds in the ARTF portfolio to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan at this critical time,” the bank said, saying the agencies had presence on the ground to deliver services directly to Afghans in line “with their own policies and procedures.”
“These ARTF funds will enable UNICEF to provide 12.5 million people with basic and essential health services and vaccinate 1 million people, while WFP will be able to provide 2.7 million people with food assistance and nearly 840,000 mothers and children with nutrition assistance,” it added.
Afghan pine nuts worth $700 million smuggled abroad
The Afghanistan Pine Nuts Production Union said on Monday hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Afghan products and produce including sought-after pine nuts have been smuggled out of the country over the past few years due to the lack of control.
According to union officials, pine nuts worth about $700 million have been smuggled out of the country since April alone, the start of this solar year.
“Pine nuts worth $700 million have been smuggled to other countries and have been sold on world markets under the name of other countries,” said Mahbubullah Gardezi, head of the union.
Afghanistan Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock meanwhile said that 1,000 tons of Afghan pine nuts have been exported legally to China since trade resumed between the two countries last month.
However, Mirwais Hajizada, the deputy head of the chamber, said: “The [volume] of exports doesn’t meet our expectations.”
Economists have in turn called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to facilitate the export of pine nuts and support national traders.
Afghan currency hits new low against the US dollar
Afghanistan’s national currency, the Afghani, lost significant value against the US dollar on Tuesday trading at a dismal 100 AFN to the dollar.
This was against Monday’s rate of 96.9 AFN to the dollar.
Da Afghanistan Bank, Afghanistan’s Central Bank, said in a statement that the stronger US dollar, as well as the high demand for dollars in Afghanistan, has caused the sharp drop in the value of the AFN.
The Bank in turn called on the public to only use Afghani’s in daily trade transactions in order to help stabilize the national currency.
Economists have said the drop in value of the AFN will directly impact the lives of Afghans, who are already struggling under a collapsing economy.
They said the weak Afghani will lead to an increase in the price of raw materials, fuel, and food supplies as most of these products are imported and paid for in US dollars.
Members of the public have meanwhile also raised concerns about the banking services in the country which have still not returned to normal following the collapse of the previous government.
Banking clients have for months been forced to queue for hours to draw money from banks – which sometimes run out of cash.
“It is too crowded; we came at 3am and already there were 200 people [waiting in line]… after three or four days of waiting you manage to withdraw money,” said Mawlana, a resident of Kabul.
Last month, the Central Bank eased restrictions on withdrawals, allowing people to withdraw up to $400 or 30,000 Afghanis a week and up to $1,200 or 100,000 Afghani per month.
Donors still to decide on shifting frozen funds for Afghanistan
Donors to the World Bank-administered Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF) have agreed to decide about a transfer of funds to humanitarian aid agencies by December 10, a World Bank spokesperson said on Friday.
The World Bank’s board this week backed transferring $280 million from the $1.5 billion trust fund, which was frozen after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) took over the Afghan government in August, to the World Food Programme and UNICEF, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the plan.
The World Bank spokesperson gave no details on the proposal, but said ARTF donors met on Friday and agreed to make a decision on transfers out of the fund in one week.
No further details about the ARTF meeting were immediately available.
The U.S. Treasury Department had no comment.
Afghanistan’s 39 million people face a collapsing economy, a winter of food shortages and growing poverty since the Taliban seized power at the end of August as the last U.S. troops withdrew from 20 years of war.
Afghan experts have said the aid would help, but big questions remain, including how to get funds into Afghanistan without exposing any financial institutions involved to U.S. sanctions.
