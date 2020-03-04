Donald Trump: had a “very good talk” with Taliban’s Mullah Baradar

(Last Updated On: March 4, 2020)

The US president, Donald Trump made a phone call with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban’s deputy, Tuesday.

Trump’s phone call with Baradar comes after the signing of the peace deal between the US and the Taliban.

A Taliban spokesman said the call lasted more than half an hour, and both expressed desires to bring peace to Afghanistan.

In the meantime, Trump said that Baradar and he had agreed on ‘no violence’.

Trump said: “We had a good conversation. We’ve agreed there’s no violence. We don’t want violence. We’ll see what happens. They’re dealing with Afghanistan, but we’ll see what happens,” adding “We had, actually, a very good talk with the leader of the Taliban.”

Trump also added that Mike Pompeo will soon talk to President Ghani on intra-Afghan talks.

Trump said, “My Secretary of State shall soon talk with Ashraf Ghani in order to remove all hurdles facing the intra-Afghan negotiations.”