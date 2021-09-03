Latest News
Domestic flights from Kabul airport to resume on Friday
Domestic flights from Kabul airport will resume on Friday, the Doha-based al-Jazeera channel reported on Thursday, citing an Afghan civil aviation official who expected international flights “to take time”.
Al-Jazeera earlier reported a Qatari technical team was assessing damage at the airport with plans to bring it back into operation “soon”, Reuters reported.
This comes after the Taliban accused the United States of intentionally damaging equipment at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport during their withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Anas Haqqani, a key Taliban member, visited Kabul airport a day after the last American soldier left Afghanistan, and said the US had deliberately destroyed military equipment including helicopters, military vehicles, and facilities.
“For years they called us destroyers. But now you are witnessing those who are destroyers. They have destroyed our national assets,” Haqqani said.
The last flight carrying American forces left Kabul in the early hours of Tuesday morning – ending 20 years of military presence in the country.
Afghan women protest to defend their rights in Kabul
Afghan women staged a protest in Kabul on Friday, calling on the Taliban to preserve their achievements and education.
The group held up signs and chanted, “We Afghan women are all together.” They also marched.
“If women are not present in a country, in a society, in a ministry or cabinet, that country or cabinet will not be successful,” said Fatema Etemadi.
“We Afghan women have worked hard studied and specialized in education for 20 years, but today we have been removed from the cabinet (in Taliban’s expected government). We want our human rights,” Hasina Bakhtyari stated.
This comes as the Taliban are expected to announce a new government led by the Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar, Reuter reported citing sources in the Taliban, as it battled rebel fighters in the Panjshir Valley and strived to ward off economic collapse.
According to the report, Baradar, who heads the Taliban’s political office, will be joined by Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, the son of late Taliban co-founder Mullah Omar, and Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, in senior positions in the government, three sources said.
Haibatullah Akhunzada, the Taliban’s supreme religious leader, will focus on religious matters and governance within the framework of Islam, another Taliban source told Reuters.
“All the top leaders have arrived in Kabul, where preparations are in final stages to announce the new government,” one Taliban official told Reuters, on condition of anonymity.
Taliban rulers were preparing on Thursday to unveil their new government as the economy teetered on the edge of collapse.
Taliban official Ahmadullah Muttaqi said on social media a ceremony was being prepared at the presidential palace in Kabul while Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Reuters he could not give an exact date but it was a matter of a few days.
The legitimacy of the new government in the eyes of international donors and investors will be crucial for the economy as the country battles drought and the ravages of a conflict that took the lives of an estimated 240,000 Afghans, Reuters reported.
Putin says we need to discuss ‘legalizing’ political force in Afghanistan
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that there would be no political force to talk to directly if Afghanistan breaks up as a country and called for joint efforts to decide about “legalizing” a political force in the country.
Putin made the comment at a forum in Vladivostok where he was asked if Moscow would recognize the Taliban government.
“We need to think about that the quicker the Taliban joins the family of let’s say civilized nations, the easier it will be to contact, communicate, somehow influence and ask questions. And if not demand, but inquire that civilized relations demand obeying civilized rules,” Putin said.
“In case of disintegration, there will be nobody to talk to – there is also The Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan and what else not is currently present in Afghanistan. All of that is a threat to our neighbors and allies,” he added.
The European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell, meanwhile, stated that that the EU will engage with the Taliban, subject to strict conditions, but that does not mean the bloc is recognizing a new Afghan government.
“In order to support the Afghan population, we will have to engage with the new government in Afghanistan, which doesn’t mean recognition. It’s an operational engagement,” Borrell told a news conference during a meeting of the bloc’s foreign ministers in Slovenia.
Borrell added this engagement would increase depending on the behavior of the government, such as Afghanistan not serving as “a base for the export of terrorism to other countries” and respecting human rights, the rule of law, and the media.
Afghanistan would also have to form an inclusive, representative transition government, allow free access to humanitarian aid and allow foreign nationals and Afghans at risk to leave the country.
Borrell also said the block aims to coordinate its contacts with the Taliban through a joint EU presence in Kabul to oversee evacuations and to ensure that a new Afghan government fulfills commitments.
Mullah Baradar to lead new Afghanistan government: Taliban sources
