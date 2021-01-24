Latest News
Doing away with the Republic would cost Afghanistan dearly: Ghani
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said Sunday that any interruption in the Republic governing system would come at a great cost to the country especially as it currently provides equality to all Afghans.
Speaking at a meeting with members of the Shia Ulema (scholars) Council of Afghanistan at the Presidential Palace,Ghani said: “The Republic is an umbrella and a bed where the equality of all Afghans is ensured.”
“Our security and defense forces have not lost the war, and the full international legitimacy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan remains, and the United States is a partner of the Afghan government and our security and defense forces,” Ghani added.
The meeting was also attended by Sarwar Danish, second vice president, and Mohammad Mohaqiqm, a senior advisor to Ghani on security and political affairs.
Ghani also said that in setting the goal of peace, with the world and the region, is to ensure an independent Afghanistan that enjoys national sovereignty, democracy and national unity.
He also stated that “way to other stages of negotiations is to do it carefully, prudently and confidently.
“We are not ready for an apology or surrender and we want a peace in which there is survival, prosperity and national unity,” Ghani said.
Mohammad Akbari, deputy head of the council, said in turn the Ulema council is “working with a moderate policy and a clear path to strengthen the foundations of Islamic brotherhood and national unity, and is calling for peace and an end to the war in the country; and it supports the preservation of the Constitution, and the system of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.”
NSA claims Taliban not interested in peace, but preparing for war
National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib on Sunday accused the Taliban of not showing any commitment to peace and said the group’s negotiating team has no authority to make decisions.
Speaking at a security meeting at an Air Force Corps in Kabul, Mohib said the Taliban negotiating team leaders do not have the authority to make their own decisions and are therefore wasting time in the process.
Moheb also said that intelligence sources indicate that the Taliban are preparing for war in the spring.
“We have new plans for the war ahead. We fulfilled our wish for peace, but the Taliban did not use it. Security forces suffered few casualties in the fighting,” said Yasin Zia, Afghan Chief of Army Staff.
Meanwhile, intelligence information from security agencies shows that the Taliban is preparing to launch their spring offensive.
“The Taliban has no intention of making peace. Terrorist groups are working for foreign intelligence and their only goal is to kill people.
Security forces have meanwhile said they are prepared for the Taliban to launch their spring offensive.
“The security forces are fully prepared, the security forces are in favor of peace. If the Taliban choose the path of war, they will face us. The level of coordination among the security forces is high, and new preparations have been made for the continuation of the Republic,” said Massoud Andarabi, the minister of interior affairs.
In addition, Shah Mohmood Miakhiakhil, the deputy defense minister, said: “The plans we have, we are trying to implement. Our forces are prepared to fight against those who have a sinister plan. They will not allow terrorist groups to destroy public facilities and kill innocent people.”
This comes amid ongoing peace talks in Doha, Qatar.
However, some security sources have said the next spring offensive could be one of the bloodiest years in 20 years, unless talks yield some results.
Central Bank staff once again targeted in IED explosion
A senior official of De Afghanistan Bank, (the Central Bank) was targeted in an IED explosion in Kabul early Sunday morning, the bank confirmed.
The bank said in a statement that Abdullah Dawrani, the head of the Financial Dispute Resolution Commission, was the target in an IED explosion at around 8.15 am this morning.
According to the statement, Dawrani was wounded and his bodyguard was killed in the blast.
The bank stated that another person was also injured in the explosion, which occurred in the Shah Shaheed area of PD8 of the city but did not reveal the person’s identity.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
This is the second targeted attack against Central Bank employees.
In November last year, Yama Siavash, a former TV news anchor, and an employee of the Central Bank, was killed in an IED explosion in PD9 in Kabul.
Meanwhile, an IED blast rattled Jalalabad city in eastern Nangarhar province on Sunday morning.
The blast happened in PD4 of the city, police confirmed.
Farid Khan, a spokesman for Nangarhar police told Ariana News that at least three civilians were wounded in that explosion.
SpaceX delays launch of 143 satellites due to bad weather
SpaceX is expected to launch 143 satellites into space on a single Falcon 9 rocket on Sunday after having to postpone its launch day of Saturday at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida due to bad weather.
The decision to postpone came just six minutes before blast off, Space.com reported.
“Weather is looking a little dicey for our current liftoff time,” SpaceX production supervisor Andy Tran said about seven minutes before the rocket was scheduled to blast off, citing electrical fields.
Due to unfavorable weather, we are standing down from today’s launch; the team will continue with the countdown until T-30 seconds for data collection. Another launch attempt is available tomorrow, January 24 with a 22-minute window opening at 10:00 a.m. EST
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 23, 2021
Space.com reported that less than a minute later, the SpaceX team made the call to postpone the launch attempt entirely, not waiting for the clock to run out.
Electrical fields are a risk to rocket launches because they can prompt lightning formation during liftoff.
The Transporter-1 launch will be SpaceX’s first dedicated rideshare mission, carrying 133 assorted small satellites and 10 of the company’s Starlink internet satellites. When it launches, the mission will hold the record for most satellites deployed from a single rocket, Tran said.
The launch will be the fifth flight for the Falcon 9 first-stage booster. Its previous flights, all in 2020, include the company’s first-ever crewed launch, called Demo-2, in May 2020, which sent two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station for a two-month stay.
The booster also launched a military communications satellite for South Korea, a Cargo Dragon resupply ship to the station for NASA and a separate Starlink mission.
