Latest News
Doha meeting underway amid escalating violence across Afghanistan
A three-day meeting between the representatives of the Afghan government, the Taliban, the US, and a number of foreign countries kicked off in Doha, Qatar, amid intensified clashes between the Afghan forces and the militants across Afghanistan.
Participants will discuss the Afghan peace process, sources said.
The Afghan delegation includes Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), Syed Sadat Mansoor Naderi, State Minister for Peace Affairs, and Chief Negotiator Masoom Stanekzai.
Special Representatives of the UN, Qatar, US, UK, EU, China, Uzbekistan, and Pakistan are participating in the meeting.
Meanwhile, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad left Washington for Doha over the weekend, where he is expected to push the Taliban to stop their military offensive and engage in peace talks with the Afghan government.
“The increased tempo of Taliban military engagement, resulting in civilian casualties in armed conflict between the sides, and alleged human rights atrocities are of grave concern,” the State Department noted.
“A negotiated peace is the only path to ending the war, and the United States will continue to work with all parties and with regional and international stakeholders to advance a consensus on a political settlement.”
Feraidoon Khozon, a spokesman for the HCNR, stated: “Afghan delegation will convey its message of reduction in violence and accelerating peace negotiations in this meeting.”
Former President Hamid Karzai has also called on the Taliban to stop violence, warning the group could face a national uprising by the people.
“If they do not stop attacking Afghan homes and villages and attack the dignity of the Afghans, there will be an uprising against them, as has happened before, and I, as an Afghan citizen, will support that uprising,” Karzai said.
Latest News
India shuts last consulate in Afghanistan and evacuates citizens
India sent a military plane to northern Afghanistan on Tuesday to pull out its citizens, officials said, as fighting raged between Afghan security forces and the advancing Taliban.
The Indian government shut its consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif, the biggest city in the north, and urged its diplomats and Indian citizens to take the special flight home, Reuters reported.
Islamist Taliban fighters have overrun six provincial capitals in recent days in the north, west and south of Afghanistan.
India, which has invested millions of dollars in development projects across Afghanistan, has now closed all its consulates, leaving only the embassy in Kabul operational, a government official said.
India’s main opposition Congress party urged the government also to help evacuate Afghanistan’s tiny Sikh and Hindu communities, to protect them from any attack by the Taliban, Reuters reported.
Congress official Jaiveer Shergill estimated that there were around 750 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus in the country.
Latest News
Austin discusses situation in Afghanistan with Pakistan’s Bajwa
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Monday had a phone conversation with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, to discuss the issue of safety and security in the region and the situation in Afghanistan.
Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby provided a readout that stated Austin spoke by phone with Bajwa “to discuss our mutual goals of security and stability in the region”.
During the call, Austin expressed his interest in continuing to improve the US – Pakistan relationship and build upon the multiple shared interests in the region.
Austin and General Bajwa discussed the ongoing situation in Afghanistan, regional security and stability, and the bilateral defense relationship more broadly, the readout stated.
Latest News
Afghan refugees from Nimroz province flee to Iran as violence escalates
UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is extremely concerned by the rapid escalation of conflict in Afghanistan this week, and urged the Iranian authorities to keep the Milak border crossing, near Zaranj in Nimroz province, open for Afghan refugees.
According to a statement issued by the UNHCR on Tuesday, nearly 200 Afghan refugees fled to Iran over the weekend amid intensified clashes in Nimruz.
The UNHCR warned that many more Afghan civilians may find themselves trapped if they are unable to escape from the highly volatile situation.
“UNHCR has urged the Iranian authorities to keep the Milak border crossing open in light of the intensifying humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. Not doing so may put thousands of lives at risk,” the statement read.
In cooperation with Iran’s Bureau for Aliens and Foreign Immigrants’ Affairs (BAFIA), UNHCR has already provided immediate assistance to new arrivals, including food and water.
According to the statement, the UNHCR and partners have Tuesday joined an inter-agency mission led by the government to border areas and potential refugee sites, to further assess the humanitarian needs on the ground and scale up the response.
“Together with other humanitarian actors, UNHCR is prepared to provide urgent assistance and support reception arrangements – including emergency shelter, latrines and other core relief items.
“Hygiene packs, including soap and face masks, will also be distributed to help families arriving to stay safe in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement read.
With almost one million Afghan refugee cardholders already in Iran, Tehran has consistently welcomed Afghans fleeing protracted conflict and violence for over 40 years, including through exemplary inclusion of Afghans in national health and education systems, the UNHCR stated.
“No large-scale displacement across borders from Afghanistan has been observed this year. Any major influx would clearly require the international community to step up immediate and sustained support to both Afghanistan and its neighbours, in a spirit of responsibility- and burden-sharing,” the statement read.
According to the UNHCR, it is estimated that since the beginning of the year nearly 400,000 Afghans have been internally displaced within the country – some 244,000 since May alone.
Doha meeting underway amid escalating violence across Afghanistan
India shuts last consulate in Afghanistan and evacuates citizens
Austin discusses situation in Afghanistan with Pakistan’s Bajwa
Afghan refugees from Nimroz province flee to Iran as violence escalates
Tahawol: Afghan peace process discussed
Taliban ‘targeting’ Afghan pilots to bring down air force: Reuters report
U.S. puts new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for autoimmune disorder
Pakistan bus blast kills 13, including nine Chinese
Germany, Belgium floods: at least 100 dead, more than 1,000 missing
Billionaire Branson soars to space aboard Virgin Galactic flight
Tahawol: Afghan peace process discussed
Sola: Abdullah Abdullah’s trip to Doha discussed
Sola: US B-52 strikes against Taliban discussed
Tahawol: Fight against corruption in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: UN Security Council meeting on the Afghanistan’s war
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
Bidens orders B-52 to target Taliban insurgents
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban capture Nimroz provincial capital: MP
-
Latest News5 days ago
Taliban looking to seize control of at least one province: Dostum
-
Latest News4 days ago
Beware Taliban promises, Afghanistan envoy to China warns
-
Latest News3 days ago
Americans urged to leave Afghanistan due to security situation
-
Latest News5 days ago
Blinken discusses situation with Abdullah, reiterates US’s support
-
Latest News4 days ago
Thousands flee in Greece as wildfires sweep through Mediterranean
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN says Afghan war has entered ‘deadlier, more destructive phase’