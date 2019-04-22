Doha Meeting Cancelled Due to Mismanagement: Abdullah

(Last Updated On: April 22, 2019)

Afghanistan’s Chief Executive on Monday said that an intra-Afghan dialogue which was scheduled in Doha, the capital of Qatar was canceled due to mismanagement.

“Unfortunately, the opportunity for dialogue and discussion in Qatar was interrupted due to mismanagement,” addressing at the Council of Ministers meeting Abdullah said.

He further said that the people of Afghanistan have proven their will and determination for peace and stability in the country and the government is also fully prepared to represent the nation.

Doha meeting was canceled due to disagreements over the composition of the Afghan government delegation.

The Qatari government and Taliban opposed with the 250-member list proposed by the Afghan government, saying it is not a wedding party at a hotel in Kabul.