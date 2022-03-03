Latest News
Doha hosts discussion on Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis
Doha hosted a round-table discussion this week on current and future humanitarian concerns in Afghanistan, organised in co-operation between the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), Qatar Red Crescent Society and its Afghan counterpart, with the participation of special advisors and ambassadors of several countries.
The sessions intended to support the humanitarian diplomacy efforts focused on by the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, as an integral part of the efforts directed at helping and protecting the population at risk, at a time when the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan threatens the lives of millions of families, QNA reported.
The meeting stressed the need to take urgent measures to overcome the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and limit its deterioration in light of food insecurity.
It also stressed the need to lift restrictions and facilitate financial transfers to humanitarian organisations, and focus on supporting the capacities of the local community and local institutions such as the Afghan Red Crescent.
The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the Qatar Red Crescent and its Afghan counterpart discussed, in a meeting held on the sidelines of the round table, ways to develop co-operation between them and support the efforts of the Afghan Red Crescent, which has had a strategic partnership with its Qatari counterpart since 2014.
Qatar Red Crescent Society recently sent 150 tonnes of humanitarian aid which was distributed to the most vulnerable Afghan groups.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and representatives from the Canadian, German, Italian, Japanese, Malaysian, Dutch, Spanish, Swiss, British and American embassies in Doha participated in the sessions and round-table discussions.
Fayeq votes against Russia at UN, IEA says Afghanistan to remain impartial
Naseer Ahmad Fayeq, who is holding Afghanistan’s seat at the United Nations, on Wednesday voted in favor of a resolution that condemned Russia’s war on Ukraine. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), however, said that Kabul will remain impartial.
The resolution demanding that Russia “immediately, completely and unconditionally” withdraw its military forces from Ukraine was supported by 141 of the UN’s 193 members.
China, India and South Africa were among the 35 countries that abstained, while just five – Eritrea, North Korea, Syria, Belarus and of course Russia – voted against it.
Before the vote, Fayeq had said that Russia’s attack on Ukraine is “a clear violation of international law and the UN Charter, in which it respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states and refrains from threatening or using force against political independence, sovereignty and the rule of law.”
IEA, however, suggested that the vote was not Afghanistan’s official stance.
“It is our policy that we will not take side in any issue around the world. We want to attract the world’s attention to Afghanistan’s reconstruction. We want to maintain relations with all countries and be impartial. We ask all to resolve their problems through talks not fighting,” said Suhail Shaheen, IEA’s nominee for Afghanistan’s UN envoy post.
Some diplomats believe Fayeq’s vote at UN will not affect Afghanistan’s ties with Russia.
“The person who is currently holding Afghanistan’s seat at UN cannot represent a state which he doesn’t recognize, therefore, only the IEA Foreign Ministry’s statements are legally and politically reliable,” said Ahmad Sarwar, a former Afghan ambassador to India.
Famine may have been averted, but Afghan economic crisis deepens: UN envoy
Humanitarian agencies may have distributed enough aid in Afghanistan to avert famine and large-scale starvation, but the country’s economic collapse is “approaching a point of irreversibility,” the UN envoy to Kabul said on Wednesday.
UN Special Representative Deborah Lyons told the UN Security Council that it is “most urgent” to resolve the root problems of the economic crisis, but doing so will require cooperating on all issues with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) who seized power in August, Reuters reported.
“We do not believe that we can truly assist the Afghan people without working with the defacto authorities,” Lyons said in urging the council to approve a new mandate for her mission.
The IEA authorities lack international recognition six months after taking control of Kabul as the last US-led international troops departed, ending 20 years of war, Reuters reported.
According to Reuters donors cut financial aid constituting more than 70% of government expenditures and about $9 billion in Afghan central bank assets were frozen. Many of IEA’s leaders remain under US and UN sanctions.
The moves accelerated an economic collapse, fueling a cash shortage, joblessness and hunger, prompting UN warnings that more than half of the 39 million people faced starvation, Reuters reported.
Lyons told the council that UN agencies and their partners have supplied aid to nearly 20 million Afghans across the country.
“We believe, as the winter season comes to an end, that we have perhaps averted our worst fears of famine and widespread starvation,” she said.
Lyons, however, said that urgent steps must be taken to address the liquidity crisis, restrictions on international payments and constraints on the central bank.
“Six months of indecision, marked by continued sanctions albeit with some relief, and unstructured political engagement, are eroding the vital social and economic coping systems and pushing the population into greater uncertainty,” she said.
“What we have done has been only to buy a little time.”
Afghan brothers go on trial in Germany for ‘honour killing’ of sister
Two Afghan brothers suspected of killing their sister for adopting a Western lifestyle went on trial in Berlin on Wednesday, in a case that highlights the violence against women and cultural tensions among some recent migrants to Germany, Reuters reported.
The defendants, identified as Sayed H. and Seyed H. under German privacy laws, are accused of luring their 34 year-old sister to meet them last July in Berlin and choking her and cutting her throat, the Berlin prosecutor’s office said.
All three siblings had Afghan citizenship and had been living in Germany for several years, Reuters reported.
The brothers, aged 23 and 27, did not accept that their sister had divorced her husband, to whom she was married at the age of 16, after a violent marriage.
They are believed to have put the body of the woman, who was a mother of two, in a suitcase and transported it on a train to Bavaria where she was buried near one of the brothers’ residences, the prosecutors added.
The men have been in custody since August and could face life imprisonment if convicted.
The case casts a light on gender-based violence within migrant communities in Germany which received more than one million refugees in 2015 and 2016.
According to Reuters so-called “honour killings” in Syria and Afghanistan, from where the majority of refugees in Germany came from six years ago, are socially accepted and common in some communities there. The two countries rank near the bottom of the United Nations Development Programme’s Gender Inequality Index, Reuters reported.
German women’s rights organization TERRE DES FEMMES (TDF) said the Afghan mother’s murder was not an isolated case, calling for support services for refugee women and to close cultural gaps in refugees’ integration policy in Germany.
Some 25 people were victims of attempted or actual “honour” murders in the last two years in Germany, TDF research found.
“However, this number is only the tip of the iceberg,” TDF said in a statement.
