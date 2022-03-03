Doha hosts discussion on Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis

(Last Updated On: March 3, 2022)

Doha hosted a round-table discussion this week on current and future humanitarian concerns in Afghanistan, organised in co-operation between the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), Qatar Red Crescent Society and its Afghan counterpart, with the participation of special advisors and ambassadors of several countries.

The sessions intended to support the humanitarian diplomacy efforts focused on by the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, as an integral part of the efforts directed at helping and protecting the population at risk, at a time when the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan threatens the lives of millions of families, QNA reported.

The meeting stressed the need to take urgent measures to overcome the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and limit its deterioration in light of food insecurity.

It also stressed the need to lift restrictions and facilitate financial transfers to humanitarian organisations, and focus on supporting the capacities of the local community and local institutions such as the Afghan Red Crescent.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the Qatar Red Crescent and its Afghan counterpart discussed, in a meeting held on the sidelines of the round table, ways to develop co-operation between them and support the efforts of the Afghan Red Crescent, which has had a strategic partnership with its Qatari counterpart since 2014.

Qatar Red Crescent Society recently sent 150 tonnes of humanitarian aid which was distributed to the most vulnerable Afghan groups.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and representatives from the Canadian, German, Italian, Japanese, Malaysian, Dutch, Spanish, Swiss, British and American embassies in Doha participated in the sessions and round-table discussions.