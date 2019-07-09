Doha Conference: Taliban Promise to Reduce Violence

(Last Updated On: July 9, 2019)

The Afghan delegates and Taliban representatives who attended the two-day Intra-Afghan Dialogue Conference on Peace in Doha, the capital of Qatar, have ended the talks with ‘the two sides urging to reduce violence’ in the war-weary country.

The Taliban agreed to reduce violence by stopping attacks on “schools, education centers, religious centers, hospitals, markets, water dams, and other working locations.”

A joint committee consists of six delegates from Kabul and three representatives of the Taliban issued a joint declaration at the end of the conference late on Monday night.

The declaration which includes eight key points has considered the Doha Intra-Afghan Conference as a major step towards preventing civilian casualties in the long-term war in Afghanistan.

According to the declaration, the two sides have agreed on the following points: