Doha Conference: Taliban Promise to Reduce Violence

The Afghan delegates and Taliban representatives who attended the two-day Intra-Afghan Dialogue Conference on Peace in Doha, the capital of Qatar, have ended the talks with ‘the two sides urging to reduce violence’ in the war-weary country.
The Taliban agreed to reduce violence by stopping attacks on “schools, education centers, religious centers, hospitals, markets, water dams, and other working locations.”
A joint committee consists of six delegates from Kabul and three representatives of the Taliban issued a joint declaration at the end of the conference late on Monday night.
The declaration which includes eight key points has considered the Doha Intra-Afghan Conference as a major step towards preventing civilian casualties in the long-term war in Afghanistan.
According to the declaration, the two sides have agreed on the following points:
-
- Consensus on all-inclusive Afghan negotiations to achieve a sustainable, inclusive and just peace.
- As Afghanistan is a common house for All Afghans, all citizens are committed to a united and Islamic country and the independence of the country.
- Preserving Islamic system in the country. Afghanistan shall not witness another war; the international community, regional and internal elements shall respect Afghans’ values accordingly.
- In order to facilitate effective intra-Afghan talks to achieve peace, the fighting parties must prevent threats, revenge and should use soft words in their official statements.
- To keep the people safe from the war and its consequences and to build a trusted environment for peace the following steps should be taken:
- Unconditional release of elder, disabled and ill prisoners.
- Ensuring the safety of public institutions including schools, madrassas, hospitals, markets, water dams, and workplaces across the country.
- Ensuring Protection educational institutions.
- Commitment for protecting the dignity of the people, their life and property and minimize civilian casualties to zero.
- Assuring that women’s rights are ensured in political, social, economic, educational and cultural areas within the framework of the Islamic values.
- Agreeing on a roadmap for peace based on the following conditions
- Consensus Islamic system in the country.
- Start of the peace process simultaneously as all conditions are set.
- Monitoring of the peace agreement.
- Required reforms and support of basic institutions, defense, and other institutions which are belonged to all Afghans.
- Repatriation of migrants and return of internally displaced people.
- Support and assistance from donor countries for a peace agreement based on the new cooperation and relations.
- Afghanistan’s peace agreement shall be approved at an international conference.
- An assurance on zero interference from regional and other countries in Afghanistan’s affairs.
- We urge the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the United Nations, the European Union, and Afghanistan’s neighboring countries to approve and support the joint declaration of the Intra-Afghan Dialogue Conference on Peace in Doha.