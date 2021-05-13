Latest News
DoD mum on regional troop presence plans after withdrawal
Defense officials say they will maintain some US troop presence near Afghanistan for counterterrorism operations into the future, but would not say where that force would be based or whether it could be in place before all American troops leave the war-torn country.
According to Military Times, David Helvey, acting assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific Affairs said during a hearing before the House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday: “Those planning efforts are in parallel [with the drawdown], but they’re not linked.”
“We have a substantial capability in the Middle East. We’ll still have the ability to prosecute terrorism from positions around the region. Looking at what that footprint is going to be like within the region is going to be an important part of the equation,” he said.
The official withdrawal of US troops started on May 1 and is expected to be finished by September 11.
On Tuesday, US Central Command officials said withdrawal work is already six percent to 12 percent complete.
Defense officials have also been reluctant to unveil their post-withdrawal plans for the region, promising a regional security force but providing few details.
Meanwhile, Helvey told the house committee on Wednesday that military leaders will “be able to help to manage and mitigate the threat of terrorism that can emanate from Afghanistan,” thanks to established relationships with the government there.
He also noted that officials are reassessing their force levels throughout the region now, and looking for “areas that are closer to Afghanistan” for positioning American troops. Helvey declined to name any specific countries that may host a sizable contingent of service members.
He also declined to elaborate on how many US military forces would be stationed at American diplomatic facilities in Afghanistan, saying only that the issue is under review.
Helvey said “we’ve learned a lot over the past 20 years in how to address transnational terrorist threats” and echoed comments from Biden that the country needs to work more closely with international partners to root out and eliminate terrorist groups, Military Times reported.
Several Republican lawmakers took exception to that overview, saying that a more detailed strategy is needed to offset the “hasty” withdrawal of troops.
But Military Times reported that House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith pushed back on that criticism, calling the Biden plan “the best decision in a series of bad options” for the country.
“You cannot tell me that after 20 years, doing the same thing for another one or five or 10 years would have changed anything,” he said. “We would have been asking people to die to not accomplish anything. That’s a really tough thing to do.”
Ghani says Pakistan not in favor of an Islamic Emirate
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Thursday that Pakistan’s Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa told him this week that the revival of an Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan was not in Pakistan’s interest.
“Pakistan’s Army Chief of Staff has made it clear that reviving the Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan is not in Pakistan’s national interest,” Ghani said.
After Eid prayers at the Presidential Palace on Thursday, Ghani addressed the nation and called on the Taliban to seize the current peace process opportunity and end the war.
He said the withdrawal of foreign troops was presenting the biggest chance for peace and he called on the Taliban not to miss this historic opportunity.
According to him, the war has cost the country $1 billion so far.
Calling on the Taliban, he said: “What is your message? Why are you destroying the districts? Show me a district that the Taliban is in full control of and has built something.”
Ghani also said in response to the Eid message from Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada that: “Mr. Hibatullah, before sending a message [for people to surrender], look at the history of this nation [which never surrenders].”
Ghani also told the Taliban to make a choice as violence is not the solution.
“The Taliban must make a choice, because our choice is that the only solution to the country’s problem is political compromise and war cannot solve the problem,” Ghani said.
Ghani further added that: “The beauty of a republican system is that every president is outgoing. Our condition is elections; as soon as you want, my colleagues and I are ready not to stand in elections and to listen to the will of the nation.”
He also assured the nation that cooperation by the international community will be better and more regulated once troops have withdrawn.
“Be sure that international cooperation will be better and more efficiently regulated. Regional consensus is accelerating to consolidate Afghanistan’s key role in the Heart of Asia,” Ghani added.
On Afghanistan’s foreign policy, Ghani said, in future, all decisions on “our security and regional relations will be made based on the national interests.
“I have always said that we have neither permanent enemies nor permanent friends, because only our national interests are permanent,” Ghani said.
Ghani also said that after every darkness there will be a bright future.
“Our state of mind is a state of national grief. The blood of our martyrs, especially Sayed Al-Shuhada School, Logar, Kunar, Zabul, Arghandab and all the families of the victims of Afghanistan are in our thoughts, but God’s will is that light shines after every darkness,” he said.
Five killed in Kandahar IED explosion
At least five civilians were killed on Thursday morning in Kandahar province in an IED explosion, police said.
Provincial police spokesman Jamal Nasir Barakzai said that the incident occurred at 10:15 am in Salahen area of Panjwai district when a car hit a roadside mine.
According to Barakzai women and children are among the dead.
No further details were provided nor were the casualties identified.
So far no group has claimed responsibility for the blast.
The explosion meanwhile happened on the first day of a three-day Eid ceasefire between the Taliban and Afghan security forces.
Deputy leader of Taliban faction sustains ‘serious’ injuries in skirmish
Mullah Abdul Manan Niazi, deputy head of the Taliban splinter group in the western part of the country, was badly injured in a skirmish in Herat province, sources said.
Provincial officials told Ariana News that Niazi was wounded in a skirmish with Taliban militants in the Guzara district of the province.
The sources stated that Niazi, who reportedly is a pro-Taliban commander, is currently hospitalized in Herat’s public hospital.
According to the sources, three of Niazi’s bodyguards were killed in the skirmish.
The Taliban has not commented in this regard.
Niazi was believed to have been Mullah Mohammad Rasool’s deputy – the head of the faction that split from the Taliban in November 2015, following the announcement in July that year that the Taliban’s longtime leader Mullah Omar was dead.
The dissident faction’s announcement was at the time believed to be the first public and official split of the Afghan Taliban since the group formed in the 1990s.
Omar’s deputy at the time was Mullah Akhtar Mohammad Mansoor, who claimed power — sparking a battle over the group’s leadership.
Rasool and Niazi were among several Taliban commanders who challenged Mansoor’s appointment as leader. Mansoor was leader of the group from 29 July 2015 to 21 May 2016 but was killed in a drone strike by the United States in Pakistan.
Niazi was born 1968 in Pashtoon Zarghoon district, in Herat province and served as governor of Kabul Province under the Taliban regime.
