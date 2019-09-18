Breaking News

District Police Chief Wounded in Helmand Explosion

(Last Updated On: September 18, 2019)

At least one policeman was killed and three others including police chief of Washir District were injured in an explosion in southern Helmand province, a security official said.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon when the police chief of Washir district Shamim Noorzai hit by a planted mine while he was patrolling, an official in the provincial police chief media office told Ariana News.

Washir is a district in the west of volatile Helmand province.

The Taliban insurgent group has a huge presence in Helmand and usually carrying attacks against Afghan security forces.

