District Police Chief Wounded in Helmand Explosion

At least one policeman was killed and three others including police chief of Washir District were injured in an explosion in southern Helmand province, a security official said.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon when the police chief of Washir district Shamim Noorzai hit by a planted mine while he was patrolling, an official in the provincial police chief media office told Ariana News.

Washir is a district in the west of volatile Helmand province.

The Taliban insurgent group has a huge presence in Helmand and usually carrying attacks against Afghan security forces.