(Last Updated On: December 31, 2018)

Colonel Omar, the police chief of Darqad district of northern Takhar province was killed in an explosion on Monday, local officials confirmed.

Provincial governor spokesman Jawad Jawhari said the blast happened as a result of a sticky bomb attached to a vehicle that left at least ten civilians injured.

Local security officials denied making a comment about the incident.

No individual or group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.