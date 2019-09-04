District Police Chief Killed in Paktia Mine Blast

(Last Updated On: September 4, 2019)

An Afghan security official was killed in a mine blast in Ahmadabad district of eastern Paktia province, a local official said on Wednesday.

Sardar Wali Tabassum, a spokesman for the provincial police told Ariana News that Mohammad Sarwar Hassan Khel, the district police chief of Ahmadabad was killed after a magnetic mine attached to his vehicle went off late on Tuesday night.

The incident has taken place in the district at around 10:30 pm on Tuesday, he said

Tabassum further said that one of Hassan Khel’s bodyguard was also killed in the incident.

The Taliban militant group claimed responsibility for the attack, adding that six of his bodyguards were killed in the blast.

Paktika is among the insecure provinces in the east of Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in a number of its districts and usually carrying out attacks against government forces.