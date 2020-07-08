Latest News
District police chief killed in mine blast – Ghazni
A local security official was killed in a mine blast in central Ghazni province on Wednesday.
Wahidullah Jumazada, a spokesman for the provincial governor said that the district police chief for Deh Yak Habibullah was targeted in a roadside mine at around 4:30 early Wednesday.
Jumazada said, as a result, Habibullah and two policemen were killed in the blast.
According to him, the Taliban militants had stormed security outposts in the district today.
The mine went off as the police chief was patrolling on the main route of the district.
The Taliban militant group claimed responsibility for the attack, saying that including Habibullah five policemen were killed in the explosion.
WHO acknowledges virus may be airborne
After hundreds of scientists pled with the agency to consider the evidence in an open letter over the weekend.
If true, it could change how governments have been fighting the virus, including the one and two-meter separation rule many countries adopted for social distancing.
This was the WHO’s technical lead for controlling the pandemic, Benedetta Allegranzi, in a news conference on Tuesday (July 7):
“We acknowledge that there is emerging evidence in this field, as in all other fields regarding the COVID-19 virus and pandemic and therefore we believe that we have to be open to this evidence and understand its implications regarding the modes of transmission and also regarding the precautions that need to be taken.”
The WHO was quick to say that the evidence is not final and they’re expected to put out their most recent findings in the coming days.
Doctor Anthony Fauci, of the White House’s pandemic response, had this to say:
“There isn’t a lot of definitive evidence about what the impact of the aerosolization is on COVID expression. However, we have some good examples, back with SARS, which is a similar virus, where there were clear cut examples of spread by aerosol. So although we don’t think it’s a major issue of spread, it’s something that we can’t completely rule out.”
Fauci says this is one of the reasons why people need to wear masks to protect themselves and others.
Source: Reuters
Covid-19 in Afghanistan; 22 died, 194 others infected
According to the Ministry of Public Health and in the past 24 hours, 22 patients died of the pandemic and 194 others tested positive.
According to the MoPH statistics, 15 cases in Kabul, 57 cases in Herat, 11 cases in Balkh, 23 cases in Takhar, 32 cases in Daikundi, 12 cases in Badghis, five cases in Parwan, five cases in Badakhshan, two cases in Kunar, 11 cases in Ghazni, six cases in Kandahar, six cases in Maidan Wardak, two cases in Khost, one case in Nangarhar, one case in Laghman, and three cases in Panjshir were registered.
Taking these numbers into account, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Afghanistan came to 33,384.
Meanwhile, 22 patients passed out of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours in the country bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities to 920.
MoPH added that 495 patients recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours bringing the total number of recoveries to 20,151.
Ghani urges Taliban to show flexibility, cut attacks
Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani urged the Taliban to show flexibility and cease attacks in full compliance with declaring a ceasefire.
Addressing a consultative meeting to strengthening consensus for peace, Ghani said that the Taliban are not committed to bringing peace in the country as they refuse to reduce their attacks.
The meeting was held on Monday in Kabul and representatives from 19 countries had attended the summit to establish a regional and international consensus on the Afghan peace process.
“We hope that Pakistan’s sincere cooperation in the start of intra-Afghan talks will be favorable, and we will continue to monitor this through diplomatic sources and ensure its results,” said Foreign Ministry spokesman Gran Hiwad.
Pakistan’s foreign minister has stressed the need to remove obstacles to peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban and called on the international community to monitor the process.
On the other hand, peace talks between Afghans are said to be deadlocked due to the Taliban’s sabotage according to the government. But can holding such meetings pave the way for challenging dialogue between Afghans?
Several other meetings are scheduled to be held with the participation of representatives from several countries, including the United States and Russia, as well as international organizations such as the United Nations, as well as representatives from Pakistan, India, Iran, China, Egypt, and Qatar.
