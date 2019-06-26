District Police Chief Killed in Ghazni Mine Blast

(Last Updated On: June 26, 2019)

Qadir Shah, the police chief for Khogyani district of central Ghazni province was killed in a mine explosion on Wednesday, Ghazni police confirmed.

The provincial police chief, Khaled Wardak told Ariana News that the incident has taken place in Khogyani district on Wednesday morning while Shah’s vehicle hit a roadside bomb.

A bodyguard of Qadir Shah was also killed and three soldiers were wounded in the incident, Wardak said.

No individual or group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Taliban militant group in a statement has also confirmed the incident.

Ghazni is among the volatile provinces in the central part of Afghanistan where the insurgents are actively operating in a number of its districts.