District Police Chief, 3 Taliban Militants Killed in Paktika

An Afghan security official was killed and three soldiers were wounded in a Taliban attack in eastern Paktika province, a local official said on Wednesday.

Shah Mohammad Aryan, a spokesman for Paktika police told Ariana News that the Taliban militants ambushed police chief of Barmal district in Yahyakhel district of the province.

According to Aryan, the incident has taken place at Golwal area of Yahyakhel on Tuesday night, while Mohammad Ayub Tandar, the district police chief of Barmal was on his way to home.

The commander was killed and three of his bodyguards were wounded after a three hours clash with the militants, he added.

Meanwhile, at least three Taliban insurgents were killed and three others injured in the incident, Aryan said.

However, the Taliban militant group said in a statement on Wednesday that including Ayub Tandar four public police were also killed during the clashes.

Paktika is among the insecure provinces in the east of Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in a number of its districts and usually carrying out attacks against government forces.