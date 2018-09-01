District Governor, Police Chief Wounded in Blast in Nangarhar

(Last Updated On: September 01, 2018 6:36 pm)

The governor and police chief of Durbaba district in eastern Nangarhar province have been wounded in a roadside mine explosion, officials said Friday.

The provincial governor’s spokesman Ataullah Khogyani told Ariana News that the incident took place on Saturday at around 09:00 a.m. local time, when the vehicle of Durbaba district governor Hamisha Gul Muslim and police chief Nawab Khan targeted in an explosion triggered by a mine planted on a roadside, leaving both officials injured.

The official added that the incident happened as the two officials were patrolling the area.

According to Khoygani, both officials have been shifted to hospital and are in a better health condition.

No individual or group has claimed responsibility behind the incident so far.

Nangarhar has been among restively restive provinces of Afghanistan in recent years, where the militant groups including the Taliban and Islamic State are actively operating in its number of remote districts.