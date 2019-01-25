Dismissal of Mohaqiq ‘Does not Help Stability, National Unity’: CE Abdullah

(Last Updated On: January 25, 2019)

Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah who is at World Economic Forum in Davos, says the dismissal of his second deputy Mohammad Mohqiq by the president is a “disrespect” to the political agreement which upon the National Unity Government was formed after rigged 2014 presidential elections.

Mohaqiq was sacked from his position, following a presidential decree released on Thursday.

Speaking to Aljazeera, Abdullah said that the move “does not help stability, it does not help national”.

He said based on the agreement, the National Unity Government will end after the July presidential elections.

The Presidential Palace said that Mohaqiq has been dismissed based on article 64 and clause 13 of Afghanistan’s constitution.

The acting chief of Hezb-i-Wahdat Islami, meanwhile, warned if the president does not reverse his decision, the party will use all legal channels to protest against the government.

This is not the first time as Abdullah is expressing his disagreement over President Ashraf Ghani’s decision, two leaders have had disagreements on a number of issues in the past including over appointment of cabinet members and elections.