Disagreements Rise as Gov’t Prepares Negotiating Team for Talks with Taliban

(Last Updated On: October 27, 2019)

A number of politicians claimed on Sunday that there are serious disagreements between the government and political parties over selecting members of peace negotiators.

Saleh Mohammad Raigistani, a senior member of Jamiat-e-Islami political party criticized President Ashraf Ghani for his individualism attitude and said Ghani is the main obstacle in way of peace talks with Taliban.

“Unfortunately, Ashraf Ghani is creating obstacles in way of peace negotiations. He want to enter into the process with force. He should let the process to be started. Then, the government will naturally enter into the negotiation because peace is impossible in the absence of the government,” Raigistani said.

However, presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said that the government has prepared a list of negotiators after many consultations. But he did not provide further details about the list.

“We have discussed with different political groups and people. The list is prepared which consists individuals who can represent the people of Afghanistan with dignity,” Ghani’s spokesman said while speaking at a press conference in Kabul.

Ahmadullah Alizai, the head of a political party rejected the statement of Ghani’s spokesman, saying they haven’t been consulted yet.

“There were no discussions so far but efforts are underway to form an inclusive delegation for the intra-Afghan dialogue,” Alizai said.

This comes after the European Union and United States called on Afghan leaders to focus immediately on preparing the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan for formal Intra-Afghan Negotiations with the Taliban, including the naming of an inclusive national negotiating team.

In addition, the representatives have urged all sides to observe a ceasefire for the duration of Intra-Afghan Negotiations to enable participants to reach agreement on a political road-map of Afghanistan’s future.