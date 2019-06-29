Disabled Man Accuses Finance Ministry of Discrimination

(Last Updated On: June 29, 2019)

A disabled young man claims that he has succeeded in a government post in the Afghan Ministry of Finance after passing an open competition but says he was not allowed at the ministry to begin his work.

Zabihullah Aseer, who is using a wheelchair to move, accuses officials in the ministry of finance of discriminating between people of specific ethnic groups.

“I was referred to the ministry of finance for processing my recruitment process along with my exam papers but the finance ministry rejected and told me that it was not coordinated with us,” he said.

Aseer is graduated from journalism and computer science and using a wheelchair to move back and forth.

“There is a lot of ethnic discrimination [at the ministry]. If you speak on a specific language they will accept you, otherwise, they will reject you,” he said.

The finance ministry denied making a comment in this regard.

However, the Independent Administrative Reform and Civil Services Commission (IARCSC) said that the issue will be resolved in a couple of days.