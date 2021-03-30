Latest News
Diplomatic outcry over shootings of 3 female polio workers
Foreign partners in Afghanistan condemned the “brutal” killing of three female employees of the national polio vaccination campaign who were gunned down in two separate incidents in Nangarhar province on Tuesday.
Chargé d’Affaires of the US Embassy in Kabul Ross Wilson stated that targeting polio campaign workers “demonstrates a total disregard for human life.”
“Such attacks are a direct affront to Afghans’ dream of building a better life for their children. My deepest condolences for the victims’ families as we call for justice,” Wilson said.
“Afghanistan is one of only two countries in the world where polio remains endemic; this campaign is an important step to protect Afghan children from facing an infectious disease that can cause debilitating paralysis. Attacking vaccinators is as heartless as it is inexplicable,” he tweeted.
The EU in turn said the attack was a “brutal breach” of International Humanitarian Law, stating “perpetrators must be brought to justice, health workers kept out of harm’s way & the sanctity of health facilities respected.
“The EU remains a strong supporter of the health sector in Afghanistan & we call on the parties to allow equal access to vaccinations.”
The French Embassy in Kabul also condemned the incident and said: “The horrifying killing of 3 female vaccinators against polio is another step in the targeting of civilians. Such violation of humanitarian law runs contrary to all efforts for peace and for alleviating the sufferings of Afghanistan, one of the countries most hit by polio.”
This comes after the three women were killed in two separate incidents in Jalalabad in Nangarhar on Tuesday morning.
Security sources said two women were killed in PD7 and another one was shot dead in PD4 of the provincial capital Jalalabad.
No group, so far, has claimed responsibility for the attack which prompted a wide outcry in the country.
Afghanistan and Pakistan have widely been the only two countries that still have cases of polio.
However, this week, the World Health Organization stated that as of 18 March, four cases of polio in children had been detected in Tajikistan.
Violence and terrorism key concerns noted in Heart of Asia declaration
Delegates attending the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process ministerial meeting in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, signed a declaration on Tuesday on a number of key issues including the concern around the high levels of violence in Afghanistan and the continued relations between the Taliban and international terrorist groups, including Al-Qaeda.
In their declaration, the participating countries expressed their “concerns about the continued relations between the Taliban and international terrorist groups, including Al-Qaeda”.
“While taking note of the recent announcement made by the Taliban to have ordered its members across Afghanistan not to allow foreign fighters in their ranks, we reaffirm the importance of ensuring that the territory of Afghanistan is not used as safe havens for any terrorist groups, foreign terrorist entity, including Daesh/ISIS, Al-Qaeda or other regional and international terrorist groups and their affiliates,” the declaration read.
The participating countries also stated they “remain determined to counter all forms and manifestations of terrorism and extremism by reinforcing our collective efforts.
“We reiterate our resolve to work together to prevent and suppress terrorist acts through increased regional and international solidarity and cooperation, in accordance with the UN Charter and obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international humanitarian law, and where applicable the international refugee law, as well as through the full implementation of the UN Security Council Resolutions.”
In this regard, the participating countries said they “strongly call for concerted regional and international cooperation to ensure dismantling of terrorist sanctuaries and safe havens, preventing and interdicting the movement of terrorists and terrorist groups, including foreign terrorist fighters, across the countries of the HoA Region and anywhere else, as well as disrupting all financial, tactical, logistical or any other form of support for terrorism without any distinction.”
Also in line with security, the declaration noted that all participating countries welcome efforts to forge peace in Afghanistan and that they were all committed to a safe and secure Afghanistan.
The declaration noted that a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire in Afghanistan will enable all sides to reach an agreement on a political settlement, which the participatory countries stated that any political settlement must protect the rights of all Afghans, including women, youth and minorities.
“It should also respect the strong desire of Afghans to achieve durable peace and prosperity, and must respond to their strong desire to sustain and build on the economic, social, political and development gains achieved since 2001, including respect for Afghanistan’s international obligations,” the statement read.
On the topic of narcotics, the declaration noted the HoA countries were concerned about the high level of illicit cultivation and production of opium in Afghanistan, the volume of drug trafficking, illicit drug trade, trafficking of precursors, the new prevalence of methamphetamine, the rising demand for illicit narcotics and the rising drug abuse in the region and beyond.
“This poses a threat to the socio-economic development, security and stability not only in Afghanistan, but also in the surrounding region and the world as a whole.
“Further eradication of opium cultivation, promotion of alternative livelihoods, law enforcement, prevention, treatment, rehabilitation and public information efforts are required as part of a comprehensive and integrated strategy to address this common challenge, based on the principle of common and shared responsibility, and consistent with the international drug control conventions.
“We call upon the international community to continue to assist the Government of Afghanistan in implementing its National Drug Control Strategy and National Drug Action Plan and its efforts to eliminate the cultivation and production of, trafficking in and consumption of illicit drugs, increase support for Afghan law enforcement and criminal justice agencies, agricultural and rural development for the creation of improved alternative, licit livelihoods for farmers and demand-reduction support, increase public awareness of counter-narcotics issues and build the capacity of drug control institutions, and care and treatment centers for drug users.”
The declaration also noted that participating countries “stress the urgent need to respond to the serious challenges posed by the nexus between revenue from illicit narcotics and financial support for anti-government actors and terrorist entities in Afghanistan and the HoA Region.”
The declaration also noted joint efforts to advance Afghanistan’s economy and that of the region were welcomed and they acknowledged the historical role of Afghanistan as a land bridge in promoting regional connectivity and economic integration.
The HoA-IP declaration also stated participating countries “recognize the central and impartial role of the United Nations in promoting peace and stability in Afghanistan”.
Member nations also said they appreciate the continued efforts of the OIC and its Member States in support of the Afghan Peace Process and their call for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire.
“We also welcome the declarations of the Muslim countries calling for an end of violence and calling the ongoing war and bloodshed in Afghanistan religiously illegitimate.”
Confidence-building measures to enhance trust and cooperation was also noted in the declaration with member nations calling for participating countries to continue implementing such measures that are in place.
The declaration was adopted in Dushanbe on Tuesday, 30 March 2021, by the Foreign Ministers and high-level representatives of the Participating Countries of the HoA-IP.
These included Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, the United Arab Emirates, and Uzbekistan.
The declaration was also supported by Australia, Canada, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Iraq, Italy, Japan, Poland, Norway, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom, the United States, and more than ten organizations including NATO and the UN.
NDS deputy tells Senate Taliban taking orders from Pakistan
The Afghan National Security Directorate of Afghanistan (NDS) said Tuesday that the Taliban has no authority in making a decision in the Afghan peace process as the group is “taking orders from Pakistan.”
The national spy agency claimed that Pakistan has called Taliban commanders to Peshawar and Quetta in preparation for the Taliban’s spring offensive.
Briefing Afghan Senate members in the Meshrano Jirga (Upper House of Parliament), Deputy NDS Chief Nazar Ali Wahidi, stated: “The Taliban has no authority to make a decision at the peace talks. They implement what Pakistan orders them to do. Preparations for spring offensives have been taking place in Peshawar and Quetta. A new war is planned and we are also prepared to thwart it.”
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defense stated that the Afghan forces are ready to respond to the Taliban’s new fighting season as it has supplied all military corps across the country.
“We have completed the supply process to military corps. We are ready for any threat and the security forces are committed to defending the country,” Iqbal Ali Naderi Deputy Chief of Army Staff told Senators.
Deputy Interior Minister Mohammad Anwar Baripal, said: “We are working on a joint plan. Our target is to maintain security. If the opposition (Taliban) attempts to capture the provinces we are prepared to prevent their attacks.”
China’s Foreign Minister calls for regional unity to stamp out terrorism
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday called on all parties attending the 9th Ministerial Conference of the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process in Tajikistan to join forces and increase the fight against “terrorist organizations like Al-Qaida, ISIS and the ETIM until they are completely eliminated”.
He also stated that “foreign troops should withdraw from Afghanistan in a responsible and orderly way, so as to prevent the various terrorist forces from ramping up and creating trouble”.
He noted that he believes all parties attending share a strong desire and firm resolve to advance peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.
Wang said with the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan standing at a crucial juncture, there is a rare, historic opportunity for a political settlement of the Afghan issue.
“In this sense, the theme of this Conference, ‘Strengthening Consensus for Peace and Development’, is most fitting and meaningful. Peace is an urgent priority and a prerequisite for development; development is a perpetual pursuit and a guarantee for peace.”
He said the Istanbul Process involves all of Afghanistan’s neighbors and major countries in the region, as well as many international players supportive of the Process an in line with this “China expects all parties to deepen cooperation in the following three areas:
“First, sustaining the momentum of peace talks and reconciliation in Afghanistan.
“The Afghan issue can only be resolved by political means, and the future of Afghanistan should be kept in the hands of the Afghan people.”
Wang said the Afghan people must stay confident and patient, and strive for broad-based, inclusive and durable peace through sincere dialogue and negotiations.
International supporting parties should abide by the “Afghan-led, Afghan-owned” principle, put aside self-interests, uphold fairness and justice, and contribute more positive energy to the peace and reconciliation process, he said.
Second, he said while Afghanistan has made big strides in economic and social development in recent years, “it lacks internal drivers of growth”.
“Currently, the implementation of the China-Afghanistan MOU on Belt and Road cooperation is well underway, and China has provided several billion yuan in grant to Afghanistan.”
He also noted that China had helped during the COVID-19 pandemic,and that it will soon provide free vaccines to Afghanistan.
His third point was on terrorism which he said was a serious challenge for countries in the region and a common enemy of humanity.
“It will be ill-advised to follow double standards in counter-terrorism, as they will backfire at the end of the day. All parties need to join forces and double down on fighting terrorist organizations like Al-Qaeda, ISIS and the ETIM until they are completely eliminated.
“Foreign troops should withdraw from Afghanistan in a responsible and orderly way, so as to prevent the various terrorist forces from ramping up and creating trouble. In this context, China will continue to strengthen coordination and deepen cooperation with all other parties concerned,” he said.
In conclusion he noted that China will continue to do its best to support, mediate and facilitate Afghanistan’s peace and reconciliation process.
