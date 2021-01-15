Business
‘Digital Silk Road’ on track as Afghanistan and Turkmenistan connect
Thursday marked another milestone in Afghanistan’s modern history when President Ashraf Ghani inaugurated the new fiber optic connection between Turkmenistan and the commercial port of Aqina in Afghanistan’s Faryab province.
Within four months of having signed the memorandum of understanding with government the Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) had successfully completed the task of connecting the two neighboring countries.
In a virtual address at the launch, Dr Ehsan Bayat, the founder and chairman of AWCC, said he was “delighted” to celebrate the company’s success in connecting Afghanistan with its friends in Turkmenistan – especially given the past year that has involved unprecedented challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic, which also impacted people’s ability to connect with each other across the globe.
“When Afghan Wireless embarked on the journey to build Afghanistan’s largest nationwide fiber network, we did so with the goal of realizing President Ghani’s vision to transform the country into a hub of digital data connectivity for Central Asia.
“Today marks an important milestone in the building of a digital silk road across the region with Afghanistan at its center; a road that will connect millions of Afghans to the digital economy.
He said the latest optical fiber connection, between Afghanistan and Turkmenistan, is the country’s fifth and sixth international border connections. Others include Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Pakistan.
“From Mazar to Jalalabad, and from Kabul to Kandahar to Kunduz, communities across the country are benefiting from high-speed connectivity. And now our connection to Turkmenistan through Torghundi and Aqina will enable Herat and western cities to become Afghanistan’s next major bridge for digital transformation,” he said.
However, Bayat stated that the impact of AWCC’s project should not be measured in kilometers of fiber laid, or megabytes of data transmitted, or even money invested but instead, it should be measured by the industries revitalized, the local businesses boosted, the jobs created, the pace of economic development and the enhancement to critical services in health, education, commerce and finance.
“This project could not be delivered without Afghanistan and Turkmenistan working together.
“Afghan Wireless’ optical fiber connection between the two countries that we are celebrating today is a powerful testament that when we work hand in hand with our neighbors, not only do we strengthen our countries individually, but we also strengthen our region together,” he said.
The Turkmenistan to Aqina cable has the capacity to transfer 2,500 megabits of the Internet and can therefore provide high quality and cheap Internet to Faryab province.
According to the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, a fiber-optic network is the result of the rapid development of telecommunications and information technology, which has become an integral part of modern life.
The ministry states that along with the progression of technology and innovation, the shape and quality of tools have also changed to a great extent.
At the beginning of the invention of the telephone, copper cables were used to transmit information and sound, but today, with the advancement of technology and increasing human needs, these cables have been replaced by a new generation of signal conductors or fiber optics.
Because of the need for fast and cheap digital connectivity in the country, Government has already connected a total of 25 provinces in the country with the national fiber-optic network.
Business
Turkmen FM in Kabul to discuss bilateral cooperation
Turkmenistan’s Foreign Affairs Minister Raşit Meredow arrived in Kabul on Friday to discuss issues around bilateral cooperation with the Afghan officials.
In a statement released on Friday, the Afghan Ministry of Foreign stated that the Turkmen official received by Mirwais Nab, Deputy Minister Foreign Minister for Political Affairs at the Kabul’s Hamid Karzai Airport.
بازدید وزیر امور خارجۀ ترکمنستان از کابل pic.twitter.com/J2Vd30YPJB
— Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Afghanistan 🇦🇫 (@mfa_afghanistan) January 8, 2021
According to the statement, Meredow will meet with President Ashraf Ghani, Foreign Minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar, and NSA Hamdullah Mohib to discuss cooperation agreements between the two countries.
The Turkmen official expected to discuss the inauguration of Akina to Andkhui Railway line project, Electrical Energy Project from Kerki – Andkhoi – Puli Khumri; and the Fiber Optic Cable line extending internet connection from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan.
Meadow would also sign several Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with the Afghan officials, including an MoU on Political Consultation, an MoU on Agriculture Quarantine, an MoU on Security and Protocol, and an MoU on issues related to Gas and Oil, the statement concluded.
Business
Afghan, Iran local officials sign trade agreement
Iranian media reported that two provinces of Afghanistan and Iran on Thursday signed an agreement covering the energy, transportation, customs, production, and investment sectors.
The agreement signed during the fourth meeting of the Joint Economic Committee of Khorasan Razavi Province and Herat Province of Afghanistan said IRNA.
Iranian officials said that four working groups on customs and trade, transportation and transit, energy and fuel, and a production and investment working group held meetings to review issues of priority for the parties which led to the signing of an agreement.
Ali Rasoulian, deputy governor of Khorasan Razavi Province added that both sides agreed to facilitate the exchange of goods in the Dogarun border and ease investment and improve interactions so that healthier and better exchanges could be carried out at a lower cost in the Dogarun border.
Based on the agreements, the working hours of the border crossing will be increased, and a committee will meet on a monthly basis at the Dogarun border to review the existing obstacles and problems, he added.
The two sides also agreed to have financial exchanges with better and easier planning, he said, noting that power transmission lines from Khorasan Razavi to Afghanistan will also increase from 132 KV to 500 KV, which will benefit both parties.
Mouneseh Hassanzadeh, Herat deputy governor-general for social affairs, said that the agreement covering four fields.
Negotiations at the 4th meeting of the Joint Economic Summit of Khorasan Razavi and Herat were aimed at improving bilateral relations, growing economic relations, and creating investment opportunities, she said.
Notable that 4th meeting of the Joint Economic Summit of Khorasan Razavi and Herat was held from January 7-8 in Mashhad.
Business
Turkmen FM to attend launch of key projects in Afghanistan
The Afghanistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister is scheduled to visit Kabul next week to attend the inauguration of three joint projects.
In a statement issued by MoFA, officials said the Afghan foreign minister, Haneef Atmar, on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with Turkmenistan’s Foreign Affairs Minister Raşit Meredow to discuss issues around bilateral relations.
“In addition to discussing the forthcoming visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan to Kabul during which he will meet H.E. President Ashraf Ghani, H.E. Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar and National Security Advisor Dr. Hamdullah Mohib, the two sides talked about the opening ceremonies of three projects due to be inaugurated on the 14th of January 2021,” the statement read.
According to the statement, projects of the Railway line from Akina to Andkhui, Electrical Energy Project from Kerki – Andkhoi – Puli khumri; and the Fiber Optic Cable line extending internet connection from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan would be inaugurated.
The Turkmen official would also sign several Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with the Afghan officials, including an MoU on Political Consultation, an MoU on Agriculture Quarantine, an MoU on Security and Protocol, and an MoU on issues related to Gas and Oil, the ministry’s statement read.
‘Digital Silk Road’ on track as Afghanistan and Turkmenistan connect
Taliban drones bomb 217 Pamir Military Corps in Kunduz
NSA warns of Taliban’s intent to ‘seize power’ once foreign troops leave
American troops down to 2,500: US acting defense secretary
Kunduz worshipers storm radio station on orders of Imam
Zabul on verge of collapse: Provincial Council
Macron self-isolates after testing positive for COVID-19
Nine COVID-19 patients die in hospital fire in Turkey
Afghanistan to ban popular PUBG war game
Baz Mohammad Mubariz loses to his Russian MMA Rival
Tahawol: Afghan peace process discussed
Pas Az Khabar: US withdrawal from Afghanistan discussed
Exclusive interview with Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal, Former Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan
Morning News Show: Khalili’s visit to Islamabad discussed
Tahawol: Establishment of interim government discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Ghani warns country could easily become a terrorist safe haven again
-
Latest News4 days ago
43 Taliban killed, incl 9 Pakistanis, in airstrikes in Farah and Nimroz
-
Latest News5 days ago
BBL’s Afghan stars set to join national team for Ireland series
-
Featured4 days ago
Govt says NYT claims of misinforming media are baseless
-
Latest News5 days ago
Khalili heads for Islamabad to discuss peace process
-
Latest News5 days ago
Pompeo calls for Yemen’s Houthi movement to be classed a foreign terror group
-
Latest News4 days ago
Gunmen target Mazar army personnel in military vehicle
-
Latest News4 days ago
Three suspects in assassination of FEFA head confess to being Taliban