Devastating floods affected 7,000 families in Afghanistan: officials
Heavy rainfall caused flash flooding in 25 provinces of Afghanistan, affecting at least 7,000, the State Ministry in natural disasters management said in a statement.
According to the ministry floods in some provinces left casualties besides financial losses.
Ahmad Tamim Azimi, the spokesman for the ministry said that the emergency relief has been provided to 6,000 displaced families, adding that the government has also provided financial aid to those, whose home was destroyed in the incident.
Meanwhile, a thousand families were displaced in Samangan province following flash floods in two of its districts while hundreds of livestock were killed.
Abdulatif Ibrahimi, the provincial governor of Samangan said that there were still risks of flooding in parts of the province.
At the same time, hundreds of families in Greshk, Garm-e-Sir, Nad-Ali, and Nawa districts of southern Helmand have been displaced after a three-day flash flood.
Moreover, hundreds of hectares of cultivated land were destroyed as a result of seasonal flooding in Ghor.
COVID-19
Coronavirus updates: Death toll in Afghanistan surges to 104
The Ministry of Public Health said Wednesday that nine people have died of Coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 104 in Afghanistan.
According to the ministry, the patients suffering from Covid-19 have died in Kabul, Herat, Balkh, Takhar, and Parwan provinces.
Meanwhile, the ministry has recorded 168 new positive cases in 15 provinces of the country.
The cases – 68 in Kabul, 32 in Herat, 14 in Kandahar, 11 in Nangarhar, 9 in Laghman, 9 in Faryab, 8 in Logar, 4 in Balkh, 4 in Paktia, 4 in Baghlan, Two in Kunar, and one case in Nuristan, Sar-e-Pul, Samangan, and Helmand – have been registered in the past 24 hours.
It brings the total affected people to 3392 in Afghanistan.
It comes as 37 patients – 14 people in Herat, 8 in Kabul, 5 in Laghman, 4 in Balkh, 3 in Nangarhar, 2 in Nimroz, and 1 in Helmand – have recovered from Covid-19 and discharged from the hospitals.
So far, 458 people have been recovered from the virus in the country.
At least 13 Daesh fighters killed, detained in Kabul
As a result of three separate operations, the National Directorate of Security (NDS) has destroyed a joint Daesh-Haqqani Network hideouts in the Shakrdara district and PD^11, Kabul.
Five Daesh and Haqqani Network fighters, including three women, were killed and eight others with two children, were detained in the operations last night, NDS said.
The deputy head of the NDS Special Forces said the men were involved in the attacks on Abdul Ali Mazari’s commemoration, the on the temple of the Sikh, and the rocket attack on the inauguration of President Ghani.
Ariana News correspondent, who reported from the scene, said that several servicemen of the security forces were also killed and wounded in action.
Hakimi, deputy chief of the NDS Special Forces, told Ariana News, “The attack was very complex and conducted cautiously. They were involved in deadly attacks.”
The raid, which lasted about ten hours, left five Daesh fighters dead, including three women fighters. Also, eight fighters of the group, along with two children, were taken into custody by the security forces.
Salim Shah, a national army official in the Shakardara district, told Ariana News, “Daesh and any other group are trying to carry out attacks for personal gains.”
Apparently, these Daesh members have had a lot of weapons with them, including some drone cameras that play a key role in the war.
People in the area say the men were not close to the locals and were suspicious.
The national security forces have identified and destroyed several Daesh hideouts in northern Kabul lately.
Coronavirus: Bayat Foundation donates food supplies in Khost
The Bayat Foundation – an Afghanistan relief organization – has donated food supplies to needy families in Khost province.
The food aid packages were distributed to the most vulnerable people, whose breadwinner has lost his job due to lockdown Khost province.
The foundation’s officials said that the donations have been distributed to those needy who have lost their jobs and have faced hardship during this trying time.
Meanwhile, Khost residents, who enjoyed the assistance, thankfully appreciated the act and said that the Bayat Foundation aids help them out during this trying time.
It comes as the Bayat Foundation has helped hundreds of needy across the country, and by restricting patrols in the country, it has also started the process of distributing food supplies to vulnerable families, and so far its aid has been distributed to a large number of needy people in several provinces.
So far, the total positive cases of COVID-19 in Afghanistan have jumped to 3225 with 95 fatalities and 421 recoveries.
