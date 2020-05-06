Devastating floods affected 7,000 families in Afghanistan: officials

Heavy rainfall caused flash flooding in 25 provinces of Afghanistan, affecting at least 7,000, the State Ministry in natural disasters management said in a statement.

According to the ministry floods in some provinces left casualties besides financial losses.

Ahmad Tamim Azimi, the spokesman for the ministry said that the emergency relief has been provided to 6,000 displaced families, adding that the government has also provided financial aid to those, whose home was destroyed in the incident.

Meanwhile, a thousand families were displaced in Samangan province following flash floods in two of its districts while hundreds of livestock were killed.

Abdulatif Ibrahimi, the provincial governor of Samangan said that there were still risks of flooding in parts of the province.

At the same time, hundreds of families in Greshk, Garm-e-Sir, Nad-Ali, and Nawa districts of southern Helmand have been displaced after a three-day flash flood.

Moreover, hundreds of hectares of cultivated land were destroyed as a result of seasonal flooding in Ghor.