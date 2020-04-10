Detainees are dealt with as per the constitution – Arg

(Last Updated On: April 10, 2020)

The presidential palace, in response to Pakistan’s demand for handing over the Daesh leader, says that Afghanistan’s legal and political system has decent room for human rights protection and how to deal with those who violate.

Abdullah Orukzai known as Aslam Farooqi, a senior member of Daesh, along with 19 of his men, was arrested a few days back in Speen Boldak by the NDS.

Yesterday, Islamabad, summoning the Afghan ambassador, asked the Afghan government to hand Farooqi over to Pakistan, however, the Afghan government calls Farooqi a war criminal who has been involved in many crimes in Afghanistan.

Latif Mahmood, the deputy spokesperson of the presidential palace, said, “Every person who is arrested for war crimes or involvement in anti-human rights activities, the Afghan government will decide their fate based on certain laws.”

Some experts believe that Pakistan’s demand shows its involvement in the terrorist attacks and crimes Daesh has done in Afghanistan.

Asadullah Nadeem, a military expert, said, “Pakistan is somehow involved in Orukzai’s activities, and this way they want to cover their mess.”

Others know Daesh is responsible for the massacre of innocents in Afghanistan and call Pakistan’s demand “nonsense”.

Abdul Wahab Wardak, a military expert, said, “They have killed thousands of our people and destroyed thousands of homes. They should not be released.”

Previously, the Human Rights Commission urged Afghan government to prosecute the Daesh leader as he was involved in leading attacks against civilians.

It’s worth saying that Aslam Farooqi was appointed as a replacement for Abu Omar Khurasani, the former leader of Daesh m, in July of 2019.