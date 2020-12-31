Details sketchy on casualties among Afghan forces in Wardak operation

(Last Updated On: December 31, 2020)

Maidan Wardak police said Thursday the Taliban suffered heavy casualties as a result of a military operation by Afghan forces in Jalrez district of the province on Wednesday night.

According to Allah Dad Fadaei, Maidan Wardak police chief, at least 16 Taliban were killed in the operation.

He also confirmed that two Humvee tanks belonging to Afghan security forces were targeted during clashes.

However he did not give details about casualties among Afghan security forces but did say an investigation into this was underway.

The Taliban meanwhile claimed to have killed at least 25 Afghan soldiers, including two commanders.

This claim has not yet been confirmed nor rejected by Afghan security officials.

Photographs released by the Taliban show at least one Afghan military Humvee to be totally destroyed.