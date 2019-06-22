Destroying Public Assets Is ‘a Disgrace’ to People of Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: June 22, 2019)

Some lawmakers said on Sunday that breaking the desk of the House Speaker is a disgrace to the people of Afghanistan and this issue needs to be investigated.

“Destroying public assets has changed to a common issue. They may fix it financially but it will be changed to custom. This action shows the ultimate barbarism,” said Abdul Rauf Ibrahimi, an MP from Badakhshan province.

“Breaking the chairs and tables and physical clashes between lawmakers is intolerable for the people of Afghanistan. It will disappoint those who have cast their vote by accepting a lot of problems,” said Fatima Aziz, an MP from Kunduz province.

At the same time, an official in the secretariat of the House urged all lawmakers not to destroy public assets.

“verbal and physical clashes is a common issue in the parliaments across the world but destroying the public assets is not the solution,” said Rahimullah Ghalib, Deputy Chief Secretariat of the House.

This comes after on Wednesday some lawmakers broke the chair and desk of the House Speaker when a group of MPs tried to bring the controversial House Speaker to the general session of the House.