Despite ‘Immense’ Pushback Gov’t Determined to Tackle Corruption: Ghani

(Last Updated On: December 9, 2018)

President Ashraf Ghani said on Monday despite persistence of the corrupt and immense pushback, they are making inroads in eradicating corruption from the government.

Speaking on International Anti-Corruption Day, Ghani said after 09/11 incident, Afghanistan has received billions of dollars in aid but he said Afghans have failed to manage the assistance in a way to control Afghanistan’s water resources and to build roads and infrastructures.

“We have preferred our personal interests than national interests, and it led the international community to ask us – we have helped you and what you have done in return? – we should give a response,” Ghani said.

The president, meanwhile, said that a legal framework was instituted by Afghan National Strategy for Combating Corruption and that it is in the process of implementation, adding that so far the process has seen through indictment and jailing of high-ranking civil and military officials.

“Recruitment of 22,000 civil servants based on the transparent open competition by Administrative Reform and Civil Services Commission, and awarding of contracts through a transparent process via National Procurement Authority are a couple of examples that indicate our commitment,” he said.

At the event, Second Vice President Sarwar Danish said that tackling corruption should become a culture in order to eradicate this phenomenon.

“Lack of capacity in the government institutions is a challenge. fighting corruption should become a culture. People should help us in resolving corruption issues,” he said. “We still have weaknesses and challenges while implementing the rule of law and we need the support international institutions in this regard.”

Tadamichi Yamamoto, U.N. Secretary General’s Special Representative to Afghanistan, John Bass, U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan Sir Nicholas Kay, U.K. ambassador to Afghanistan and national and international organizations were also present.

According to president’s office statement, they acknowledged government’s sustained focus and commitment to root out corruption. While admiring enactment of laws and implementation of processes such as Access to Information Law, Mining Law, continued implementation of inherent law, publication of national budget and asset declaration.

They reiterated their commitment to stand with the Afghan government while they continue to combat corruption. They said that the legal framework and required architecture are in place, but the Afghan government and its international partners need to make sure that architecture is effective.

During the event, high-ranking government officials, including President Ghani signed a commitment letter affirming to be transparent, open and ethical in their daily conducts.