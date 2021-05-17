Desperate father still searching for his daughter after school bombing

(Last Updated On: May 17, 2021)

Shukria, a student at Sayeed-ul-Shuhada School in Dasht-e-Barchi of Kabul which was targeted in a deadly bombing just over a week ago, is still missing, her family said on Monday.

Shukria’s family said that they have searched every hospital across Kabul for her but “cannot find out whether she has been killed or if she survived the blast.”

At least 95 people – mostly schoolgirls – were killed and more than 200 others were wounded in last week’s deadly bombing, the families of the victims said on Sunday.

Abdullah, Shukria’s father, told Ariana News that the NDS and the Ministry of Interior have assured him that they will investigate the disappearance of Shukria.

“The National Directorate of Security (NDS) and the Interior Ministry told us that the security cameras of all hospitals will be checked. The government pledged to help us,” Abdullah said.

Abdullah, however, stated that he has received several calls from unidentified people in connection with the discovery of his daughter’s body.

Abdullah said that he has not been able to find out who the callers were nor what their motives were.

“Several times we got calls during the night from people who told us the body of our daughter has been found but then the phone was turned off,” he said.