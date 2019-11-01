Dermalog Delivers Complete Report on Vote Filtering

(Last Updated On: November 1, 2019)

Dermalog Company has submitted a complete report on verification of biometric votes to Independent Election Commission, IEC spokesman confirmed.

IEC spokespersons Zabi Sadat said on Friday that the commission will share details of the report with media after technical assessments are done.

“Dermalog has sent us required data and our staff are working on it and assessing its technical issues”, Sadat added.

However, still many questions on the final number of voters and votes under “server quarantine” remain unaddressed by the German company.

“We have shared some questions with Dermalog but the company did not have satisfying answers. They have shown surplus votes as “outstanding votes” which makes no sense and is not acceptable for us,” said Younus Nawandish, an agent of Abdullah’s “Stability and Partnership” electoral ticket.

“Lack of harmony and poor management in the commission has made them unable to share report with us, although it is submitted to them,” Nazir Hotkhil an agent of Ghani’s “State-Builder” team said.

The German firm has delivered a part of data cleaned up of duplicate votes on Thursay.

Independent Election Commission (IEC) said that 47,000 cases of underage, duplicate photos and photos taken of photos have been detected by Dermalog server and shared with the IEC.