Deputy Governor of Logar Killed in Taliban Ambush

Qamaruddin Shakib deputy governor of Afghanistan’s Logar province has been killed in a Taliban ambush in Mohammad Agha district of Logar province, officials said.

Ahmad Shakeel Tasal, a spokesman for the country’s 203rd army corps told Ariana News that the incident took place in a market in Mohammad Agha district of the province on Thursday afternoon.

According to the official, the provincial governor spokesman Salim Saleh, a judge and four security guards of Mr. Shakib were also wounded in the attack.

Logar is among the volatile provinces in east of Afghanistan where Taliban militants are actively operating in a number of its districts and usually carrying out attacks against Afghan security forces and officials.