Hekmat Khalil Karzai, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday resigned from his position.

In his resignation letter, Khalil Karzai cited differences on foreign policies with the leadership of the national unity government.

He further added that the work spaced was limited for him so he has decided that “it would be better to be with the people”

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Karzai will run in the upcoming presidential elections, but there was no confirmation.