Depriving People of Education Is A Major Crime: Abdullah

Addressing an event in Kabul on Tuesday to mark the International Literacy Day, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah said that depriving people of education is a major a crime.

Abdullah said that depriving people of education and destroying schools are among major crimes in the country. He said the insurgents under any name are destroying the country.

The Acting Minister of Education, Mirwais Balkhi, meanwhile, said that they are making efforts to reduce the level of illiteracy in the country.

“The Education Ministry is seriously committed to tackle illiteracy in the upcoming year and will use all the method to eradicate the issue of illiteracy in the country,” he said.

At the event, Ambassador of Japan Mitsuji Suzuka said that his country will continue helping Afghanistan, particularly in the education sector.

The envoy stressed that Japan has help Afghanistan with more than $50 million to eradicate illiteracy. He said since 2001, Japan has spent $6.6 billion in development, agriculture and security sectors of Afghanistan.

This comes as statistic shows more than 60 percent of Afghanistan population is illiterate.