Featured
Denying Taliban an ‘honorable option’ earlier was a failure, says Atmar
Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister Haneef Atmar said this week that over the past 19 years, one of Afghanistan’s biggest failures had been to not think about reconciliation earlier and not give the Taliban an “honorable option”.
Speaking to the US’s former National Security Advisor in a Hoover Institution video interview, Atmar said the “number one issue was not to think about reconciliation early on and to give an option to the Taliban,” he said adding they “wanted to have an honorable option”.
“Collectively we failed to give them an option of an honorable reconciliation and sometimes we drove them away from Afghanistan. That was a bad policy,” he said adding “it wasn’t a good choice”.
The discussion, on America’s longest war, centered around the situation over the past 19 years and the end result of peace that both the US and Afghanistan have been working towards.
Atmar in his discussion was adamant about ridding Afghanistan of terrorists and said if the country allowed space for terrorists to take root, the likes of 9/11 could happen again.
He said anyone who thinks terrorism can be ignored, needs to think again.
He pointed out that after the fall of the old Soviet Union, the United States felt there was no longer a threat in Afghanistan – but they were wrong, he said.
“That mistake, that error, should not be repeated again,” he stated.
Atmar pointed out that Afghanistan was not just fighting the Taliban in Afghanistan but it was also fighting other terror organizations.
There are four groups of transnational terror networks, he said adding there are those that are Afghans, regional terrorists, Pakistan terrorists and international terrorists such as al-Qaeda and Daesh.
“They all have symbiotic relationships. Not only among themselves but also with transnational organized criminal networks and they benefit from narcotics, and they benefit from organized crime,” he said.
“They collectively pose a national security threat – collectively to the region and to the world community.”
He said it is a shared responsibility to not get “tired” of fighting terrorism adding that with continued assistance from the international community Afghanistan believes it will succeed.
“To sum it up, I strongly believe we have a noble reason to continue to stay engaged and continue to protect our people.”
According to him, disengagement from fighting terrorism would not work but instead “benefit the enemy”.
He said from his side he could point towards five things that went wrong over the past 19 years.
He said these failures were related to politics and not to the hard work “of our brave men and women in uniform.”
Atmar stated that the “number one issue was not to think about reconciliation early on and to give an option to the Taliban.”
The second failure was attributed to Afghanistan’s policies and to not “address the problem of sanctuaries outside Afghanistan, so while the Taliban were driven away from Afghanistan they were also given sanctuary outside Afghanistan and we were never able to this day to address that sanctuary problem outside Afghanistan.”
The third failure was on the Afghan side, he said – “we failed to build the kind of state and governance that the Afghan people deserved”.
He said corruption and state failure on many fronts were significant and that these were failures that reduced the effectiveness of the combined efforts of the Afghans and the international community.
Security forces could also meanwhile have been grown to the full extent of their capabilities especially with regards to the type of counter-terrorism Afghanistan is faced with, he stated.
“We could have done more to develop the Afghan army’s capabilities,” including the development of close air support – which he highlighted.
The final flaw in Afghanistan’s strategy was losing regional consensus in counter-terrorism efforts, Atmar told McMaster.
He said until 2006 there had been a great deal of regional and international support but slowly that consensus weakened. This was affected by international issues outside of Afghanistan’s control, including relations between other countries.
But learning from this, the best way forward is “number one, peace between the Afghan people and the Taliban, the Afghan government and the Taliban,” he said.
Also “preserving what we have built over the past 19 years and further developing it. Essentially it’s about the preservation of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan that is defined by our commitment to human rights, women’s rights, good governance, political inclusion of our people, rule of law, and all those critical values that modern humanity requires for its functioning.”
Atmar emphasized that “we should not lose them as a result of the peace process.
“No peace will be lasting if it’s not built on that foundation.
He said the partnership between the United States and Afghanistan was critical in terms of achieving the end state of peace.
But given ongoing issues regarding Pakistan’s antics towards Afghanistan and rumored claims of bounties by the Russian’s, McMaster asked Atmar what would it take to get regional countries to actually support the country’s peace efforts and recognize that defeating terrorism was also in their interests.
Atmar stated that regional countries along with Afghanistan need to build consensus on their common interests.
National and security interests have to be the foundation within the region and neighboring countries’ inclusion in the peace process is also needed, he said.
Asked about intra-Afghan talks, Atmar told McMaster that one key objective with peace is to achieve an end state of Afghanistan not becoming a safe haven for international terrorists.
He also said that agreements made have to be acceptable to the Afghan people and to the region as a whole.
On what an end state actually meant, Atmar said it was for a sovereign, democratic Afghanistan committed to human and women’s rights along with other important values.
He said killing people under any pretext is not acceptable and to date, the Taliban has argued that it’s continued violence is based on the US’s presence in the country.
He said the Taliban need to stop the violence and although they are no longer fighting the US, they are fighting the Afghan security forces. He said there was no justification for this.
On how intra-Afghan talks would proceed, he said they would be led by a team of 21 people, including women and key would be to discuss a humanitarian ceasefire.
Atmar stated that currently, the people of Afghanistan are dealing with a double-edged sword – COVID-19 and the Taliban.
Included in intra-Afghan talks would be the topic of an end state in terms of what Afghanistan wants to achieve as well as the reintegration of refugees and Taliban fighters.
He also said that other terrorist groups need to leave Afghanistan and that peace talks only relate to the Taliban.
Business
MTN to quit Afghanistan, along with other Middle Eastern countries
MTN Group will exit its operations in the Middle East and Afghanistan to become an Africa-only-focused telecommunications operator.
The group said in a statement on Thursday that “MTN has resolved to simplify its portfolio and focus on its pan-African strategy and will, therefore, be exiting its Middle Eastern assets in an orderly manner over the medium term.”
The group is already in “advanced discussions” to sell its 75 percent stake in its Syrian subsidiary, CEO Rob Shuter said in a call with journalists. It is negotiating with TeleInvest, the 25% owner of the Syrian business, about the sale.
Shuter said the initial focus will be on exiting its operations in Syria, Yemen and Afghanistan. However, it also plans to divest of its 49 percent of its stake in MTN Irancell in time.
News of the Middle East and Afghanistan exit comes after a lawsuit was filed in the US in April this year that claimed MTN and several other Western businesses aided terrorist organizations in activities carried out against the United States in the region.
Filed on behalf of American service members, civilians, and their families, who were killed or wounded in Afghanistan, the complaint alleged that MTN paid over $100 million to al-Qaeda and the Taliban so its towers would not be destroyed.
The lawsuit also claimed that MTN would switch off these towers at night, and in doing so, hampered US intelligence operations.
Mybroadband.co.za reported that MTN previously filed a motion to dismiss the original lawsuit, because it said the court lacks jurisdiction over MTN, which does not operate in the United States, and because the complaint does not allege any conduct by MTN that would have violated the Anti-Terrorism Act.
Following an amendment of the complaint by the plaintiffs in June this year, the operator now anticipates filing another motion to dismiss on largely the same grounds.
“MTN remains of the view that it conducts its business in a responsible and compliant manner in all its territories and will defend its position where necessary,” the operator said.
COVID-19
Turkmenistan president sends COVID-19 tests to Afghanistan
Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, the President of neighboring Turkmenistan has ordered the country’s ministry of health to send COVID-19 test kits as humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.
Turkmen TV reported the president also ordered the Foreign Ministry to deliver the tests to Afghanistan.
This comes after repeated reports that point towards the limited testing facilities and the fragile health system in the country.
Just this week, the World Bank fast-tracked additional grants to Afghanistan to help desperate families and ensure food security.
On Wednesday however, the Ministry of Public Health released details of an official survey conducted with the help of the World Health Organization that found the coronavirus has likely infected a third of the country’s population – roughly 10 million people.
The Afghan health ministry released the estimates Wednesday, saying they are based on antibody tests on about 9,500 people in 34 provinces.
Acting Health Minister, Ahmad Jawad Osmani told a news conference in Kabul the survey showed 31.5 percent of Afghanistan’s population has been infected by COVID-19.
Osmani noted that 53 percent of Kabul’s nearly five million residents had contracted the coronavirus.
Officially, the number of cases reported on Thursday stood at just 36,937.
Last month, the International Federation of Red Cross warned: “Afghanistan is on the edge of potential health, social and economic catastrophes caused by COVID-19 as the disease places a crippling burden on one of the 10 most fragile states in the world.”
“The real toll of the pandemic on the Afghan population is expected to be much higher and remains under-reported due to limited testing and weak health systems,” it added.
Featured
Rescue workers still digging for missing people after devastating Beirut blast
As foreign countries prepared to send in search teams and medical supplies, Lebanese rescue teams pulled out bodies and continued to dig for missing people through the night and into Thursday after Tuesday’s massive explosion sent a devastating blast wave across Beirut, killing at least 135.
On Wednesday, Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hassan Diab declared three days of mourning from Thursday as early investigations blamed negligence for the explosion at Beirut port, which has left a large number of people missing and more than 5,000 injured.
Officials have also said that up to a quarter of a million people were without homes fit to live in, after shockwaves smashed building facades, sucked furniture out into streets and shattered windows miles inland.
In addition, hospitals were inundated and health officials were on Thursday appealing to the public to donate blood.
Tuesday’s explosion was the most powerful ever in Beirut, a city still scarred by civil war that ended three decades ago and reeling from an economic meltdown and a surge in coronavirus infections.
But countries around the world have rushed to help and so far Lebanon has received four field hospitals from Qatar, Iraq and Jordan, in addition to urgent medical assistance to help deal with the aftermath of the explosion.
Anadolu Agency reported Qatar sent two field hospitals with a capacity of 500 beds for each, as well as Iraq and Jordan sending one field hospital each.
An Amiri Air Force aircraft carrying two field hospitals and other medical supplies reached the Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut arriving from Qatar on Wednesday.
Lebanese media reported that the country had received oil supplies to continue until the country recovers from the tragedy.
The Iraqi oil minister informed Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab that Baghdad will provide fuel assistance to Beirut and shipments of wheat will arrive on Friday – also from Iraq.
Local Lebanese media indicated that France had also sent assistance to Lebanon, and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo informed former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri that his country would dispatch urgent assistance to Lebanon.
A Turkish military plane carrying aid and a search and rescue team arrived in Beirut early Thursday carrying medical aid and search and rescue teams.
The aircraft was sent on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s orders.
The aircraft was carrying 21 National Medical Rescue personnel, two emergency units, three tents, medicine and medical equipment, 10 Disaster and Emergency Management (AFAD) personnel, equipment, a search and rescue vehicle, three Kizilay personnel, a search and rescue team and medical and humanitarian aid.
Speaking to the press right before the aircraft took off, AFAD President Mehmet Gulluoglu told Anadolu Agency that Turkey is preparing to send the required support for Beirut following the blast.
He said 20 more National Medical Rescue personnel including trauma experts, surgeons, orthopedics experts and emergency medical doctors will be on their way to Beirut.
Denying Taliban an ‘honorable option’ earlier was a failure, says Atmar
MTN to quit Afghanistan, along with other Middle Eastern countries
Turkmenistan president sends COVID-19 tests to Afghanistan
Rescue workers still digging for missing people after devastating Beirut blast
UN Security Council condemns Daesh attack on Jalalabad prison attack
Dozens killed, wounded as Taliban attack NDS office – Samangan
Afghanistan customs revenue lost to ’embezzlement’
Abdullah introduces list of cabinet nominees to Presidential Palace
US starts formal withdrawal from WHO
Russia in contact with Taliban, Haqqani network: US
Sola: Preparations on Consultative Loya Jirga
Morning News Show: UN representative competition
Tahawol: Sec. Pompeo talks with Taliban’s political deputy
Zerbena: criticism on government’s negligence in building water dams
Sola: Consultative Loya Jirga in Kabul
Trending
- Morning News Show5 days ago
Morning News Show: Government-Taliban third ceasefire discussed
- Zerbana5 days ago
Zerbena: Afghanistan economic situation after Pandemic
- Morning News Show4 days ago
Morning News Show: three-day ceasefire
- Sola4 days ago
Sola: Ghani urges for consultative Jirga regarding remaining 400 Taliban prisoners
- Latest News5 days ago
Trump says he will ban Chinese-owned Tik Tok in US
- Business5 days ago
Gov’t collects more than 2.2 billion AFN from 10% telecom tax in past seven months
- Featured4 days ago
Casualties expected to rise in ongoing Jalalabad prison attack
- Featured3 days ago
Hundreds of prisoners rounded up as Jalalabad prison attack continues