Delegates Issue Joint Declaration at End of Moscow Talks

(Last Updated On: February 7, 2019)

The delegates who attended the two-day peace talks in Moscow on Wednesday issued a joint declaration as a move towards initiating an intra-Afghan dialogue to end the nearly two decades of conflict in Afghanistan.

The joint declaration which includes nine key points has considered the Moscow meeting as a major step towards promoting intra-Afghan dialogue.

The declaration read that ensuring lasting peace, protecting the national sovereignty and promoting social justice, paving ground for complete withdrawal of foreign forces from the country, maintaining national unity, ensuring the principles of Islamic and its national values, preventing the occurrence of dark events of the recent decades in the country and mutual respect and understanding among Afghans were among issues as the delegates have agreed upon in the meeting.

Establishment of an official political office for the Taliban in Qatar, removal of some Taliban leaders from the UN blacklist, providing assurance to the international community that Afghanistan will not be used against any other nations, protection of educational, political, economic and social rights of women and freedom of speech in accordance with the Islamic principles, protection of political and social rights of the entire people of Afghanistan in line with Islamic principles were the other important points which were outlined in the declaration.

According to the declaration, the delegates unanimously agreed to hold the next round of talks in Doha, the capital of Qatar in the near future.

It comes as the Afghan government which did not participate in the meeting due to persistent refusal of the Taliban said the Afghan politicians who attended the Moscow Talks have no executive authorities and were not officially representing Afghanistan.

However, the High Peace Council which is a none-state organization has welcomed the Moscow meeting and described it as a sign towards initiating intra-Afghan dialogue.

The council noted that it hopes the Taliban also sit in negotiating table with the Afghan government.