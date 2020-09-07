Featured
Delays continue to hamper the start of intra-Afghan negotiations
After more than a month of speculation around the start of intra-Afghan negotiations, talks have still not started as delays continue to dominate the process.
For months the Afghan nation has waited for negotiations to get underway but these were initially delayed by challenges around the prisoner release process.
Last week President Ashraf Ghani released the final batch of ‘hardcore’ Taliban prisoners, except for six, raising hopes that talks would start immediately.
On Saturday, a Taliban delegation that had been in Pakistan for talks returned to Doha and later that day announced the names of their negotiating team members.
This led to further speculation that talks could start Monday – especially as the United States’ chief peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad also reportedly arrived in Doha over the weekend.
But anticipated talks did not start on Monday as hoped for and the Kabul team has not yet left Afghanistan.
One senior government official told Reuters on Monday that the negotiating team may fly on Tuesday.
According to him, the cause of the delay was partly due to the Taliban and officials in Doha sorting out final logistical questions over the opening ceremony, including who should be given time to speak and how flags should be arranged.
These matters carry symbolic weight for the two sides, each of whom has questioned each other’s legitimacy to present themselves as governing powers, Reuters reported.
Another issue hampering the start to talks was that plans to move the six prisoners to Qatar have yet to be finalized.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that there were no “major issues” causing the delay, adding that they were waiting for the six prisoners to be released, but technical teams from both sides were working on the issue, Reuters reported.
On Monday afternoon, President Ashraf Ghani’s spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said government was ready to start talks.
In a post on Twitter, he said: “The Afghan government delegation is ready for peace talks and the technical problems in front of these talks in Qatar have been resolved.”
Abdullah Abdullah, the Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, meanwhile held a number of high-profile meetings with stakeholders on the issue of peace on Monday.
During the course of the day, he met with UNAMA chief Deborah Lyons to discuss the upcoming talks as well as the Charge d’affaires for the EU in Afghanistan Arnout Pauwels.
In another meeting, Monday Abdullah discussed peace efforts with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) envoy Huseyin Avni Botsali.
But despite all the discussions around peace talks – no firm date has yet been given as to when talks would start.
Business
Tajikistan restores electricity supply to Afghanistan
Tajikistan has resumed the supply of electricity to Afghanistan after water levels in the reservoir powering the Nurek Hydroelectric Power Plant reached the required levels.
Speaking to Asia Plus, Nozir Yodgori, a spokesman for Tajikistan’s national power utility company, said the electricity deliveries have resumed and Afghanistan is reportedly receiving 1.3 million kWh of Tajik electricity per day.
“If the opportunity arises, we will increase electricity deliveries to Afghanistan,” Yodgori said.
Tajikistan suspended the supply of electricity to Afghanistan in July due to a dramatic drop in water levels in the Nurek reservoir.
In a statement released on July 28, the Tajik government said low water levels in the Nurek reservoir were caused by little snowfall in the mountains during the winter.
According to Asia Plus, Tajikistan supplied 546.6 million kWh of electricity to Afghanistan in the first six months of this year.
According to Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), Afghanistan’s power company, the country generates around 300 megawatts (MW) of electricity mainly from hydropower followed by fossil fuel and solar. About 1,000 MW more is imported from neighboring Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Iran and Turkmenistan.
COVID-19
India overtakes Brazil, has second-highest tally of COVID-19 cases
India’s COVID-19 infection tally surged past 4.2 million on Monday, overtaking Brazil to become the country with the second-highest number of infections.
The highest is the United States with over six million cases.
On Monday, India reported yet another daily record of 90,802 new cases in 24 hours with 1,016 deaths – taking the total to 71,642, Indian health officials reported.
Al Jazeera reported Monday that independent health experts said based on coronavirus antibody tests the real number of cases is much higher than those confirmed.
Featured
Afghan Security Forces convoy targeted by Taliban in Maidan Wardak
A convoy of Afghan security forces was targeted in an IED explosion in Deh Afghanan area of Maidan Shahr, the capital of Maidan Wardak province, on Monday morning.
Police confirmed the incident and said clashes then occurred between security forces and Taliban militants.
A policeman was injured in the shooting.
Provincial police did not provide further details.
Meanwhile, in a separate incident, 25 Taliban fighters were killed and eight wounded in clashes and airstrikes in Laghman.
This came after Afghan security forces responded to a Taliban attack on the Alishang checkpoint in Jibon overnight.
Reports indicate there were casualties among the local police but no details have yet been provided.
The Taliban has also not yet commented
