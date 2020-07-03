Latest News
Delay in intra-Afghan talks provides opportunities for spoilers: Khalilzad
Zalmay Khalilzad, the US Special Representative for Afghanistan, stressed that delay in the start of intra-Afghan talks could “provides opportunities for spoilers.”
Apparently, the conditions have not yet been set for the start of the Afghan talks. As Zalmay Khalilzad, the US special envoy for peace in Afghanistan has expressed concern about the delay.
Khalilzad, in a video call with President Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the High National Reconciliation Council, emphasized that remaining issues surrounding the start of intra-Afghan negotiations should be resolved as soon as possible.
“On peace, we emphasized the immediate step is to rapidly resolve the remaining issues surrounding the start of intra-Afghan negotiations. Delay provides opportunities for spoilers,” Khalilzad tweeted.
“People can no longer tolerate insecurity and killings. Taliban and government leaders need to think about peace,” said Wali Safi, another Kabul resident.
One of the differences in starting negotiations between the Afghans is the Afghan government’s opposition to the release of a number of Taliban prisoners, as well as an increase in Taliban attacks.
“As soon as possible, the prisoners should be released and negotiations between the Afghans should begin,” said Sayed Akbar Agha, a former Taliban commander.
Meanwhile, at the same time as reports of the withdrawal of half of the US troops from Afghanistan, the Defense Committee of the US House of Representatives voted in favor of a bill that would condition the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.
Some former US officials have said that Donald Trump will keep 4,000 troops in Afghanistan until the end of the US election.
US Senator Rand Paul said, “You know I think we have been at war too long and too many places. The Afghan war is now 19 years old… the war has gone on too long, and I don’t think we have a military mission.”
Intra-Afghan talks are expected to take place in Doha this month. But before that, about 20 countries are scheduled to meet to discuss peace in Afghanistan.
Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan to expand trade ties
Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, and Azerbaijan have agreed to form a joint committee to expand trade and transportation relations.
The leaders of the three countries in an online meeting discussed the formation of a joint committee that could work on regional connectivity, railway development, fiber optics, and transportation.
In a tripartite meeting between Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the three leaders discussed trade cooperation. They agreed on the proposal of the President of Azerbaijan to form a joint delegation, which includes ministers of transport and other officials from the three countries.
Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani welcomed the proposal of the President of Azerbaijan to form a joint delegation of the three countries
At the meeting, the President of Turkmenistan supported the plan of the port of Aqina and Turgundi to better transmit commercial goods.
“So the first thing is to welcome President Aliyev’s suggestion backed by President Berdimuhamedow that we form a joint task force at the level of heads of transports and other relevant ministries from the three ministries,” said Afghan Pres. Ghani.
During the meeting, Mr. Ghani also announced the development of a railway in Afghanistan, saying that the country needs 4,000 to 6,000 kilometers of railways for economic development and that international partners have expressed readiness to cooperate in this area.
Turkmenistan has expanded the railway network to the ports of Aqina and Torghundi for trade with Afghanistan, which the Afghan government wants to become standard ports.
Ashraf Ghani added: “We are creating dry ports to eight locations in Afghanistan… the finance development cooperation of the United States is now willing and ready to work with us to offer guarantees.”
In the past, Afghans relied heavily on the Pakistani port of Karachi for trade with the world. With the opening of Iran’s Chabahar port and the opening of new transit routes through Central Asian countries, Afghanistan has been able to reduce its reliance on the port of Karachi in recent years
Top US intel officials brief Congress on alleged Russia bounties on US forces in Afghanistan
Top US intelligence officials briefed on Thursday briefed US Congress on alleged Russia offered awards to the Taliban militants for attacks on American and coalition forces in Afghanistan.
CIA Director Gina Haspel and National Security Agency Director Paul Nakasone met with members of the key US Congress members to tell them directly about the report.
The House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a number of other Republicans were briefed behind the closed doors.
Meanwhile, the US House of Representatives urged the government to impose sanctions against Russia, while others do not believe in the Trump administration’s tough stance on Russia.
“We expect the President of the United States to give them that same force protection, that same priority, and we are disappointed that has not happened. Whatever else happens of this, we must restore those sanctions, and we must act upon them,” said Pelosi.
Earlier, the Taliban and Russia denied the report, but a Russian foreign ministry spokesman said it had only helped the legitimate government of Afghanistan.
Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said: “Russia supplied arms only to the legitimate government of Afghanistan, which is a well-known fact. If our US colleagues want to have a conversation in this context, it would be appropriate to recall the information circulating in Afghanistan regarding the US special services’ support for ISIS with the use of helicopters, which we covered extensively at our briefings one to two years ago, and shielding them from Taliban attacks.”
US officials have not yet commented on Russia’s allegations.
But US forces in Afghanistan and Afghan officials have previously denied the allegations, saying they are committed to suppressing ISIS and that the group has been repressed in many parts of Afghanistan and will continue to fight them.
Afghanistan COVID-19 updates: 302 new cases, total 32,324
The Ministry of Public Health said Friday that 302 new cases of Coronavirus were registered in the past 24 hours in the country.
The cases were recorded in Kabul (39), Herat (43), Kandahar (3), Balkh (3), Paktia (20), Takhar (9), Bamyan (57), Badghis (29), Logar (2), Parwan (1), Badakhshan (24), Kunar (1), Samangan (20), Ghor (12), Faryab (38), Nooristan (1).
It brings the total infections to 32,324 in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, 12 COVID-19 patients have died in the last 24 hours bringing the total fatalities to 819 in Afghanistan, the ministry said.
The deaths cases were reported as follows: Kabul (6), Kandahar (3), Paktia (2), Takhar (1).
According to the ministry, 1,290 patients were discharged from the hospitals in the past 24 hours after recovering their health.
The ministry added, so far, 17,331 have recovered from the virus.
There are 10,889,434 cases tested positive worldwide, with 521,669 deaths and 5,771,673 recoveries.
