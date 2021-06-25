Defense Secretary Austin reaffirms US commitment to Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: June 25, 2021)

The US has reiterated its commitment to continuing to provide critical security assistance to the Afghan forces amid escalating Taliban violence in the country.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin in a meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Washington stated: “The United States remains committed to continuing to provide critical security assistance to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF).”

This comes as the US speeds up its withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan, aimed at ending the country’s longest war.

“We will make the transition or new relationship with Afghanistan and the Afghan forces one that continues to help you meet your responsibilities to your citizens,” Austin told Ghani.

“We remain partners with the Afghan government and the Afghan military and we will continue to work toward our common goals in new and different ways,” he stressed.

President Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Vice President Amrullah Saleh, National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib, and a number of Afghan officials are visiting Washington in an official invitation by US President Joe Biden.

Ghani has met with a number of US officials including US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday.

“The decision of President Biden has been a strategic decision,” Ghani told reporters during his visit to the US Capitol.

“We respect that decision in dealing with the new chapter of our friendship, our strategic relationship and our people to people relationship and government to government relationship,” Ghani said.

Ghani emphasized for the need of US assistance to the Afghan government and the people of Afghanistan after withdrawal of international forces from Afghanistan.

“I looking very much forward to discussion of detail in your assistance today in the humanitarian area for the people of Afghanistan who are facing the challenges of COVID-19 the third wave, a drought, and displacement because of the brutal attacks of the Taliban will be essential,” Ghani said.