Defense minister warns insurgents against threatening Afghanistan’s security
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) forces will not allow anyone in the country or abroad to undermine security, the acting defense minister, Mullah Yaqoob Mujahid, said on Sunday.
“Inshallah, all your evil plans will be thwarted and you will be routed,” Mujahid said at a ceremony in Kabul on Sunday to mark the death anniversary of IEA’s founder Mullah Mohammad Omar.
“We will not allow anyone in Afghanistan to undermine security or threaten it from the outside,” said Mujahid who is also the son of the late IEA founder.
“We will respond courageously to anyone, and we are not afraid,” he said.
First Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar meanwhile said that preserving the Islamic system is the duty of all the forces of the IEA.
“We have followed in Amir-ul-Momin’s footsteps and we are here because his stances were effective,” Baradar said. “May Allah guide us to further pursue his path.”
Mullah Abdul Salam Hanafi, second deputy prime minister, said that with the return of the IEA, all ethnic groups in Afghanistan are now living together “like brothers”.
“We don’t want Afghanistan’s soil to be used against neighbors and others, and we expect others also not to allow anyone to undermine the security of Afghanistan,” Hanafi said.
He said that IEA leaders would “spare no sacrifice to ensure safety of every Afghan.”
IEA’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that the objective of IEA’s struggles were to establish a “real Islamic government” in Afghanistan.
He said that preserving the system requires strong protection efforts.
Mullah Omar was an Afghan religious scholar, partisan fighter and political leader. In the 1980s, he joined the Afghan mujahideen in their war against the Soviet Union and the Democratic Republic of Afghanistan and went on to establish the IEA in 1994.
By 1995 he had captured much of southern and western Afghanistan and after the IEA seized the Afghan capital of Kabul in September 1996, Mullah Omar was proclaimed the head of state of Afghanistan.
Following the US invasion of Afghanistan in 2001, Mullah Omar secretly fled his residence in Kandahar and is believed to have gone into hiding in December 2001 in Zabul province.
He died of tuberculosis in Zabul on 23 April 2013.
UNICEF director visits girls school; says ‘education must be above politics’
The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has expressed concern about the continued closure of secondary and high schools for girls in Afghanistan, saying “education should not be held hostage to politics.”
On Saturday, Paloma Escudero, UNICEF’s Director of Global Support and Communications, visited a girls primary school in Kabul and said it has been more than a month since girls over the sixth grade in Afghanistan have been denied the right to education.
Escudero said that female students need help more than ever and called on the international community, especially donors, not to stop helping girls in this country.
According to her, the United Nations continues to assist in continuing the education of Afghan girls and emphasizes that education for girls is one of the priorities of the United Nations Children’s Fund in Afghanistan.
Escudero said the organization pays the salaries of about 200,000 teachers a month in Afghanistan and provides 35 million textbooks for Afghan girls.
“This is the time when girls need us the most. They go to school every day. They want to learn. They told me they wanted to be a doctor, an engineer and a teacher.”
Earlier, UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned that continuing to close girls’ schools would harm the whole of Afghanistan.
The US State Department has also said that political and economic progress cannot be made if half the population of a country is deprived of education.
IEA unveils segregation plan for male and female university students
The Ministry of Higher Education of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has announced that male and female students will be segregated and attend lectures on alternate days of the week.
Based on the decision, three days a week have been allocated to female students and three days to male students.
According to a circular sent to universities by the Ministry of Higher Education, female students will attend classes on Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays, while male students will have lectures on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.
According to VOA, officials at Kabul University confirm they received the directive.
“The Leadership Council of Kabul University, in agreement with the professors and students of this university, created and implemented a plan based on which female students come to the university three days a week and male students come to the university three days a week to continue their studies,” Rahimullah Nadim, Kabul University’s director of publications, told VOA
He said the plan was decided on after consultations and voting.
Nadim said this plan will enable female students to continue their studies.
IEA delegation in Qatar to discuss airport management contracts
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) Ministry of Transport and Aviation says a high-level delegation has arrived in Qatar to discuss contracts to manage five airports in Afghanistan.
The ministry said late Friday that the delegation was being led by Transport and Aviation Minister Hamidullah Akhondzada and includes a number of other officials, including acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.
According to the Ministry of Transport, the delegation will meet with Qatari officials to discuss technical aspects of the contracts for five Afghan airports, which are Kabul, Kandahar, Herat, Balkh and Khost.
Representatives of Turkish technical teams are also expected to attend the meeting.
On April 7, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the deputy prime minister of the IEA government, asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to meet with Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials about regulating Kabul Airport.
After the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from Afghanistan in August and the IEA’s takeover of the country, Kabul’s airport mostly ground to a halt. Eight months later, the airport has still not resumed normal operations.
