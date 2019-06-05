Defense Minister, Top U.S. Commander Meet Afghan Special Forces

(Last Updated On: June 5, 2019)

The Afghan Defense Minister Assadullah Khalid and the top commander of the Resolute Support mission and U.S. forces in Afghanistan General Austin Scott Miller met with the Afghan Special Forces on the first day of the Eid.

Congratulating the Eid-ul-Fitr to all the people of Afghanistan, minister Khalid said the Afghan special forces are fighting with the enemies day and night and are ready to defend from their country at any cost.

Meanwhile, General Miller congratulated the arrival of Eid to the people of Afghanistan, saying it is a great time to reflect on the will of the people of Afghanistan.

He added that the people of Afghanistan want us to reduce the violence and strive for peace in the war-torn country.