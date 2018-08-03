Death Toll Rises to 34 in Paktia Mosque Attack

Suicide bombings targeted a mosque in Gardiz City, the provincial capital of eastern Paktia province on Friday afternoon, killing at least 34 people, local officials confirmed.

The attack was carried out by two suicide bombers inside Sahib-ul-Zaman mosque in Khwaja Hassan area in PD2 of the city.

The provincial police chief Raz Mohammad Mandozai said that two suicide bombers who were dressed as female detonated their explosives inside the mosque during Friday prayers.

According to Khan Ahmadzai, Head of Public Health department, at least 34 people were killed and 94 others wounded in the attack.

President Ashraf Ghani in a statement condemned the suicide attack in Paktia, calling it as “criminal and un-Islamic act”.

The president said such attacks cannot affect unity among Afghans.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Taliban denied involvement in the attack.