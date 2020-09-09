Death toll rises to 10 in explosion targeting Afghan VP Saleh

(Last Updated On: September 9, 2020)

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Interior (MoI) said Wednesday afternoon that the death toll in the Kabul explosion that targeted First Vice President Amrullah Saleh’s convoy had risen to 10, with more than 15 wounded.

The MoI said the explosive device had been in a cart when detonated as Saleh’s convoy drove past.

Carts, mostly wooden, are a common sight in Kabul, as vendors wheel them through the streets selling fruit, vegetables and other goods to the public.

Serious damage was caused in the immediate area when the explosion happened – especially to surrounding houses and shops.

Earlier Wednesday, Saleh, with his left hand bandaged, issued a video condemning the incident which claimed the lives of innocent civilians and caused major financial losses to local businesses.

Saleh said three of his bodyguards had also been wounded in the attack.