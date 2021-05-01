Death toll in Logar truck bombing rises to 26

(Last Updated On: May 1, 2021)

The death toll in Logar’s truck bomb blast has risen to 26, local officials said Saturday afternoon.

According to the officials, an explosive-loaded truck detonated at a guesthouse while people were breaking their fast on Friday evening.

The officials stated that most of the victims were students, who were waiting to take the university entrance exam (Kankor).

At least 110 others were wounded in the explosion.

“The blast took place at around 7 pm. All the victims are students who came to the city to participate in the Kankor test,” Abdul Qayum Rahimi, Logar governor said.

The blast, meanwhile, left millions of Afghanis in losses to civilians, Rahimi said.

According to Rahimi, dozens of shops and markets, the provincial public hospital, and residential houses were badly damaged in the incident.

The blast also prompted a local and international outcry.

First Vice President Amrullah Saleh condemned the “heinous terrorist attack” in Logar.

“The car bomb has killed and injured dozens of civilians mainly 12-grade graduates in a private hostel preparing for University entry exams,” Saleh tweeted.

Saleh blamed the Taliban. The group, however, has not commented in this regard.

“Pakistani supplied ammonium nitrate and explosives,” VP Saleh added.

“I strongly condemn yesterday’s cowardly terrorist attack against the civilians in Pul-e Alam in Logar Province during Iftar time in Ramadan. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families at this difficult time,” HCNR Chairman Abdullah Abdullah said.

In the meantime, Ross Wilson Chargé d’Affaires of the US Embassy in Kabul also condemned the blast.

“We condemn this and all acts of violence against Afghans. My condolences to the families and friends of the victims,” Wilson tweeted.

UK Embassy in Kabul also condemned the attack, stating: “This senseless violence against civilians must stop.”

“In the holy month of Ramadan, horrible news of a car bomb in Pul-e-Alam, Logar province, killing and injuring innocent civilians, including students, this evening. This is a tragedy for the whole country and our thoughts go to all affected. This senseless violence must stop,” the EU stated.

UNAMA stated that the UN was “outraged by a suicide-vehicle blast at a guesthouse in Pul-e Alam Logar last night which killed 21 men and injured more than 100 other persons, including 16 children and 12 women, according to preliminary findings.”

So far, no group including the Taliban or Daesh has claimed responsibility for the attack.