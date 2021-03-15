Death toll in Kabul explosions rises to 5

(Last Updated On: March 15, 2021)

Police in Monday confirmed the death toll in Sunday night’s explosions in Kabul has risen to five.

Police also said 16 people had been wounded in the two separate explosions in the city.

The police did not provide further details about the explosions.

This comes after Kabul police said on Sunday evening that three people had been killed and 12 wounded in two separate blasts in Kabul city.

The first explosion happened at about 5 pm Sunday evening in the Sar-e-Kariz area in PD3 in the city.

The second explosion happened a short while later in the Pul-e-Sokhta area of PD6.

Police have not yet released further details nor information around who the targets were in the explosions.

No group has yet claimed responsibility.